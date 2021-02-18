BLP vs PUW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match – Feb 18, 2021

Match number 41 of the ECS T10 Barcelona will see Black Panthers face Punjab Warriors on Thursday.

The Black Panthers head into the game on the back of an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of the Trinitat Royal Stars. The Punjab Warriors, on the other hand, beat the Hawks by five wickets in their last game. They lost their opening ECS T10 Barcelona game against Falco CC.

While the Black Panthers will be hoping to win their first match of the ECS T10 Barcelona, the Punjab Warriors will look to notch their second victory on the bounce.

ECS T10 Barcelona - Squads to choose from

Black Panthers: Daljit Singh, Puneet Shrimali, Ajay Rawat, Amandeep Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Jagjit Singh, Akram Ali, Harpreet Singh, Sourav Singh, Sukhjit Singh, Shukbir Singh, Paramjeet Singh, Amarjit Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Manpreet Singh, Balwinder Singh, Amanjot Singh

Punjab Warriors

Jagdeep Singh, Tejpal Singh, Jaspal Singh, Rishabh, Gagandeep Singh, Yuvrajpal Singh, Hardeep Singh Jr, Mohsin Ali, Charanjeet Singh-I, Hardeep Singh Sr, Harjot Singh-I, Ubaid Ul Rehman, Muhammad Rizwan Chhina, Kuldeep Singh (WK), Palwinder Singh, Awais Raza, Sarabjit Singh, Rajwinder Singh, Jagjeet Singh and Sharma Manish.

Predicted playing XIs

Black Panthers: Puneet Shrimali (c), Sourav Singh, Balwinder Singh, Ajay Rawat, Daljit Singh, Amanjot Singh, Bikramjit Singh (wk), Amandeep Singh, Jagjit Singh, Manpreet Singh, Akram Ali

Punjab Warriors

Jagdeep Singh (wk), Tejpal Singh, Jaspal Singh, Ubaid Ul Rehman, Gagandeep Singh (c), Yuvrajpal Singh, Hardeep Singh Jr, Mohsin Ali, Charanjeet Singh-I, Hardeep Singh Sr, Harjot Singh-I

Match Details

Match: Black Panthers vs Punjab Warriors

Date: February 19th 2021, 1 PM IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Montjuic Olympic Ground favors the batsmen. However, there will be some help on offer for the bowlers as well. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put pressure on the chasing side.

BLP vs PUW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BLP vs PUW Dream11 Team - ECS T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jagdeep Singh, Tejpal Singh, Balwinder Singh, Hardeep Singh Jr, Yuvrajpal Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Hardeep Singh Sr, Akram Ali, Sourav Singh, Puneet Shrimali, Ubaid Ul Rehman

Captain: Gagandeep Singh Vice-captain: Tejpal Singh

