BLS vs CCMH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's St. Lucia T10 Blast Match - June 24th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for BLS vs CCMH match of St. Lucia T10 Blast 2020.

The Babonneau Leatherbacks take on the Central Castries Mindhood in Match 3 of the St. Lucia T10 Blast 2020.

St Lucia T10 Blast Dream11 Fantasy

The Babonneau Leatherbacks take on Central Castries in the first game on Day 2 of the St. Lucia T10 Blast 2020. Both teams would want to make a good first impression in their first outing of the tournament.

With cricket returning to Gros Islet in St. Lucia, both of these teams would want to kick things off with a victory in their first game. Going by what we did get to see on the first day of the tournament, we could expect some big scores in St. Lucia, with Mon Repos Stars scoring 152/4 in their 10 overs before beating Mabouya Constrictor by 56 runs.

Dream11 fans can be certain of some big hitting at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in St. Lucia.

Squads to choose from

Babonneau Leatherbacks

Altenor Linus, Abraham Steven, Charles Jevon, Thomas Caleb, Anthony Kissinger, Pierre Tristan, Antoine Zayee, Joseph Alex, Henry Quaine, Eugene Devon, Wilfred Nehemiah, Wilfred Isiah and Elizee Graig.

Central Castries Mindhood

Ackeem Auguste, Alleyn Prospere, Keygan Arnold, Alvin Prospere, Sanjay Hayle, Dillan John, Stephen Naitram, Gaspard Prospere, Keddy Lesporis, Jamaal James, Tyler Sookwa, Jaden Elibox, Jemmi Mauricette, Johnnel Eugene and Rahym Joseph.

Predicted Playing XI

Babonneau Leatherbacks

Q Henry, C Thomas, K Anthony, A Linus, T Pierre, Z Antoine, A Joseph, S Abraham, E Devon, N Wilfred, J Charles

Central Castries

S Naitram, K Lesporis, A Auguste, J James, T Sookwa, A Prospere, K Arnold, A Prospere, S Hayle, G Prospere, R Joseph

Match Details

Match: Babonneau Leatherbacks v Central Castries

Date: June 24th, 2020 at 10.00 PM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St. Lucia

Pitch Report

The pitch at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium has always been batting-friendly and has helped throw up some fireworks in the past. The batsmen ruled the roost on day one too as the two teams put up 248 runs in the game between Mon Repos Stars and Mabouya Constrictor.

St. Lucia T10 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BLS v CCMH Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Q Henry, C Thomas, K Lesporis, A Auguste, Z Antoine, A Joseph, S Abraham, T Sookwa, E Devon, J Mauricette, R Joseph

Captain - K Lesporis, Vice-captain - S Abraham

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Q Henry, S Naitram, C Thomas, K Lesporis, A Auguste, Z Antoine, S Abraham, T Sookwa, E Devon, J Mauricette, J Charles

Captain - S Abraham, Vice-captain - C Thomas

All matches of the St. Lucia T10 Blast will be streamed live on the Fancode app.