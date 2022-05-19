BLS vs CCP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022, Semi-Final 1

Babonneau Leatherbacks will take on Choiseul Coal Pots in the first semi-final of the St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia on Thursday.

Babonneau Leatherbacks have been in wonderful form in the competition. They have won all of their previous matches and finished on top of the standings. They will be the favorites to succeed here once again.

Meanwhile, Choiseul Coal Pots are arriving into this clash after losing their previous game against Mon Repos Stars. They will be looking forward to a return to winning ways in this knockout game.

BLS vs CCP Probable Playing 11 Today

favorites

BLS XI

Antoine Zayee, Thomas Caleb, Jevaughn Charles, Alex Joseph, Devon Eugene, Bradley Marquis, Sanjay Hayle, Alvin Lafeuille (wk), Shervon Joseph (c), Anselm Gittens, Gregory John

CCP XI

Junior Henry, Audy Alexander, Jason Simon(wk), Vince Smith (c), Valange St. Ange, Canice Richardson, Bronte Bess, Clem St Rose, Alvinaus Simon, Nick Joseph, Sky Lafeuillie

Match Details

BLS vs CCP, St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022, Semi-Final 1

Date and Time: 19th May, 2022, 9:15 PM IST

Venue: Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia

Pitch Report

The wicket has more pace and bounce and batters are expected to excel. The side winning the toss should look to bat first in order to get enough runs on the board. A score of 140 is expected to be par here.

Today’s BLS vs CCP Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

J Simon is a pretty great choice for the wicketkeeper slot. He is a reliable presence in the middle-order for his side and has smashed 122 runs in three innings at an average of 30.50.

Batters

B Marquis could prove to be a reliable pick from this category. Although he is listed as a batter, Marquis has scored 11 runs and has scalped two wickets over the last two matches.

All-rounders

C Thomas is a fantastic all-rounder who has been comfortably on top of his game. He has scored 96 runs so far and has also scalped six wickets. Thomas could prove to be a wonderful captaincy choice for your BLS vs CCP Dream11 Fantasy Team.

A Alexander is another player you must have on your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has picked up five wickets so far.

Bowlers

J Charles has also been in great form with the ball in hand. He has also scalped five wickets and will be looking to add more victims to his tally.

Top 5 best players to pick in BLS vs CCP Dream11 prediction team

C Thomas (BLS) – 375 points

A Alexander (CCP) – 248 points

J Simon (CCP) – 222 points

J Charles (BLS) – 215 points

S Joseph (BLS) – 210 points

Important stats for BLS vs CCP Dream11 prediction team

C Thomas: 96 runs and 6 wickets

A Alexander: 5 wickets

J Simon: 122 runs

J Charles: 5 wickets

S Joseph: 108 runs and 1 wicket

BLS vs CCP Dream11 Prediction Today

BLS vs CCP Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Simon, B Marquis, A Joseph, V Smith, C Thomas, A Alexander, S Joseph, J Charles, C St. Rose, B Bess, D Eugene

Captain: C Thomas, Vice-Captain: A Alexander

BLS vs CCP Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Simon, B Marquis, A Joseph, J Henry, C Thomas, A Alexander, A Simon, J Charles, C St. Rose, B Bess, D Eugene

Captain: J Simon, Vice-Captain: J Charles

Edited by Diptanil Roy