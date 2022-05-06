BLS vs DSRS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022, Match 1

The Babonneau Leatherbacks will take on the Dennery Segment Rising Stars in the first match of the St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in St. Lucia on Friday.

The Babonneau Leatherbacks have been playing in this tournament for a while but their performances have mostly been average. The likes of Shervon Joseph, Alvin Lafeuille, and Caleb Thomas are expected to lead the side.

Meanwhile, this will be Dennery Segment Rising Stars' very first season in the competition. Cricketers like Bradley Giddings and Lennice Modestec could prove crucial for them.

BLS vs DSRS Probable Playing 11 Today

BLS XI

Caleb Thomas, Alex Joseph, Qwaine Henry, Shervon Joseph (c), Zayee Antoine, Nehemiah Wilfred, Alvin Lafeuille, Steven Abraham (wicket-keeper), Tristan Pierre, Devon Eugene, Stuart Calderon

DSRS XI

Alex Regis (wk), Deylan James, Bradley Giddings, Vernon Emmanuel, Rudel Mathurin, Ishmael Clement, Gunyelle Cherubin, Azad Faucher, Gervanni Clement, Lennice Modeste, Ligorius Alexander

Match Details

BLS vs DSRS, St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022, Match 1

Date and Time: May 6, 2022, 9:15 PM IST

Venue: Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The wicket has more pace and bounce and batters are expected to excel. The side winning the toss should look to bat first in order to get enough runs on the board. A score of 140 is expected to be par here.

Today's BLS vs DSRS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Regis is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper slot. He is a reliable presence in the middle-order for his side.

Batters

A Joseph will be hoping to lead his side's batting unit from the front. He has scored 27 runs in four matches.

All-rounders

B Giddings is one of the finest youngsters in St. Lucia's domestic cricket circles. He will be hoping for a strong campaign here.

S Joseph was pretty decent in the St. Lucia Blast in 2021. He had amassed 83 runs and had also taken four wickets.

Bowlers

L Modeste is a great bowler who has previous experience in this competition. He had scalped 10 wickets in five matches last season.

Top 5 best players to pick in BLS vs DSRS Dream11 prediction team

B Giddings (DSRS)

S Joseph (BLS)

Z Antoine (BLS)

A Joseph (BLS)

D James (DSRS)

Important stats for BLS vs DSRS Dream11 prediction team

S Joseph: 83 runs and 4 wickets last season

A Lafeuille: 83 runs last season

L Modeste: 10 wickets last season

BLS vs DSRS Dream11 Prediction Today

BLS vs DSRS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Regis, A Lafeuille, A Joseph, D James, G John, B Giddings, S Joseph, Z Antoine, A Faucher, L Modeste, S Hayle

Captain: B Giddings, Vice-Captain: S Joseph

BLS vs DSRS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Regis, A Lafeuille, A Joseph, D James, G John, B Giddings, S Joseph, Z Antoine, A Faucher, D Eugene, S Hayle

Captain: A Joseph, Vice-Captain: A Lafeuille.

