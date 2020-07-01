BLS vs LBR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's St. Lucia T10 Blast Match - July 2nd, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for BLS vs LBR match of St. Lucia T10 Blast 2020.

The Babonneau Leatherbacks take on the Laborie Bay Royals in Match 18 of the St. Lucia T10 Blast 2020.

Match 18 of the St. Lucia T10 Blast sees Babonneau Leatherback go up against the Laborie Bay Royals in a bottom-of-the-table clash. Both teams are yet to open their accounts, and they’d want to pick up a win sooner rather than later.

The Leatherbacks have been soundly beaten by Central Castries, Gros Islet Cannon Blasters and Vieux Fort North Raiders in their three games so far. While the Royals also lost their three games against the same three teams, the margins were much smaller in comparison, as evidenced by a net run rate that is closer to 0.

Neither team would want to be the first team to lose four games on the trot in the tournament and will go all out to win the game, having sensed blood in the other’s misery.

Squads to choose from

Babonneau Leatherbacks

Altenor Linus, Abraham Steven, Charles Jevon, Thomas Caleb, Anthony Kissinger, Pierre Tristan, Antoine Zayee, Joseph Alex, Henry Quaine, Eugene Devon, Wilfred Nehemiah, Wilfred Isiah and Elizee Graig

Laborie Bay Royals

Daran Jn-Pierre, Nick Andrew, Shervin George, Michael Francois, Murlan Sammy, Denlee Anthony, Kamanie Laure, Rick Moses, Ulric George, Zephaniah Edwin, Tracy Peter, Tyran Theordore, Awene Edward

Predicted Playing XI

Babonneau Leatherbacks

Caleb Thomas (C), Kissinger Anthony, Alvin Lafeuille, Zayee Antoine, Shervon Joseph, Steven Abraham, Alex Joseph, Nehemiah Wilfred, Nyeem Rosemond, Graig Elizee, Javaughn Charles

Laborie Bay Royals

Denlee Anthony (C), Rick Moses, Ulric George, Awene Edward, Zephaniah Edwin, Nich Andrew, Shervin George, Murlan Sammy, Tracy Peter, Tyran Theordore, Michael Francois

Match Details

Match: Babonneau Leatherbacks v Laborie Bay Royals

Date: July 2nd, 2020 at 12.00 AM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St. Lucia

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Ground has proved to be a batting paradise in the tournament so far with runs being belted left, right and centre. The quick outfield, and the lack of cloud cover will only further help the batsman’s cause going into the game today. We could have another high-scoring match-up on the cards.

St. Lucia T10 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Anthony, A Lafeuille, A Edward, R Moses, A Joseph, Z Antoine, N Andrew, S George, N Wilfred, M Sammy, T Theordore

Captain - R Moses, Vice-captain - M Sammy

Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Anthony, A Lafeuille, A Edward, R Moses, S Joseph, Z Antoine, N Andrew, N Wilfred, M Sammy, T Theordore, M Francois

Captain - N Andrew, Vice-captain - A Lafeuille

All matches of the St. Lucia T10 Blast will be streamed live on the Fancode app.