BLS vs ME Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022, Match 11

The Babonneau Leatherbacks will take on the Micoud Eagles in the 11th match of the St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in St. Lucia on Wednesday.

The Babonneau Leatherbacks have been in terrific form lately. They have won both their previous games and are currently third in the points table.

Meanwhile, the Micoud Eagles began their season with a loss and they occupy the fourth spot on the table. They will be looking for a way to bounce back in this clash.

BLS vs ME Probable Playing 11 Today

BLS XI

Antoine Zayee, Thomas Caleb, Jevaughn Charles, Alex Joseph, Devon Eugene, Kerry John, Sanjay Hayle, Alvin Lafeuille (wk), Shervon Joseph (c), Stuart Calderon, Gregory John

ME XI

Winnel Felix (wk), Shervin Charles(c), Mervin Wells, Daren Sammy, Murlan Sammy, Kuston Jules, Michel Charlery, Travis Grifford, Lanse Sammy, Kern Xavier, Darren Sammy Jr

Match Details

BLS vs ME, St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022, Match 11

Date and Time: May 11, 2022, 9:15 PM IST

Venue: Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia

Pitch Report

The wicket has more pace and bounce and batters are expected to excel. The side winning the toss should look to bat first in order to get enough runs on the board. A score of 140 is expected to be par here.

Today's BLS vs ME Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Lafeuille is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper slot. He is expected to be crucial for his side. Lafeuille has scored 52 runs in two games at an average of 52.

Batters

S Charles is expected to play a key role with the bat for his side. He has amassed 86 runs at an average of 17.20 in just five matches.

All-rounders

C Thomas is a fantastic all-rounder who can single-handedly decide the game in his side's favor. He has scored 46 runs and has also scalped four wickets thus far. Thomas could prove to be a wise captaincy choice for your BLS vs ME Dream11 fantasy team.

S Joseph is another player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy side. He has scored 74 runs and has also managed to scalp a wicket.

Bowlers

L Sammy is a great bowler who has previous experience in this competition. He has picked up two wickets so far and will be looking to add more.

Top 5 best players to pick in BLS vs ME Dream11 prediction team

C Thomas (BLS) – 220 points

S Joseph (BLS) – 153 points

A Lafeuille (BLS) – 87 points

L Sammy (ME) – 78 points

D Sammy Jr. (ME) – 76 points

Important stats for BLS vs ME Dream11 prediction team

C Thomas: 46 runs and 4 wickets

S Joseph: 74 runs and 1 wicket

A Lafeuille: 52 runs

L Sammy: 2 wickets

D Sammy Jr.: 2 wickets

BLS vs ME Dream11 Prediction Today

BLS vs ME Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Lafeuille, S Charles, A Joseph, S Paul, M Wells, C Thomas, S Joseph, M Sammy, L Sammy, D Sammy Jr, J Charles

Captain: C Thomas, Vice-Captain: S Joseph

BLS vs ME Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Lafeuille, S Charles, A Joseph, M Wells, C Thomas, S Joseph, M Sammy, L Sammy, D Sammy Jr, J Charles, D Eugene

Captain: S Charles, Vice-Captain: L Sammy.

