BLS vs SCL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for St. Lucia T10 Blast, Match 15

The Babonneau Leatherbacks (BLS) will be up against the South Castries Lions (SCL) in the 15th match of the St. Lucia T10 Blast at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet on Friday, 13 May.

The Babonneau Leatherbacks will be playing their second qualifier game of the season. Their first qualifier against the Micoud Eagles was abandoned due to rain. The South Castries Lions, on the other hand, won their first match against Gros Islet Cannon Blasters by 10 wickets and are currently second in the Group A Qualifiers points table.

BLS vs SCL Probable Playing 11 Today

BLS XI

Alex Joseph (C), Bradley Marquis, Steven Abraham (WK), Shervon Joseph, Alvin Lafeuille, Caleb Thomas, Kerry John, Devon Eugene, Jevaughn Charles, Anselm Gittens, Sanjay Hayle.

SCL XI

Johnson Charles (C), Kemrol Charles, Noelle Leo (WK), Aaron Joseph, Wade Clovis, Shervon Leo, Wendell Inglis, Nixon Edmund, Avalinus Callendar, Kenrick James, Malcolm Monrose.

Match Details

BLS vs SCL, St. Lucia T10 Blast, Match 15

Date and Time: 13th May 2022, 09:15 PM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium has favored the batters in the last couple of matches. Meanwhile, the pacers have also managed to procure some initial swing with the new ball in hand. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last four games played at the venue being 101 runs.

Today’s BLS vs SCL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Alvin Lafeuille: Lafeuille is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs for his team in the upcoming match. He has scored 52 runs at a strike rate of 208 in three matches.

Batters

Wendell Inglis: Inglis is a top-quality batter who can anchor the innings pretty well on Friday.

Bradley Marquis: Marquis didn't perform as per the expectations in the ongoing season, scoring only 16 runs at a strike rate of 114.29 in three matches. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Johnson Charles: Charles is a top-quality all-rounder who can single-handedly win games for his side. He scored 60 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 222-plus in the last match.

Shervon Joseph: Joseph can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball today. He has scored 74 runs while also picking up a wicket in his three outings.

Bowlers

Aaron Joseph: Joseph was the most economical bowler in the last match against the Gros Islet Cannon Blasters, scalping two wickets at an economy rate of 1.50. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Devon Eugene: Eugene has picked up a wicket at an economy rate of 5.80 in the St. Lucia T10 Blast. He can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in BLS vs SCL Dream11 prediction team

Caleb Thomas (BLS) - 224 points

Shervon Joseph (BLS) - 157 points

Johnson Charles (SCL) - 100 points

Alvin Lafeuille (BLS) - 91 points

Aaron Joseph (SCL) - 84 points

Important Stats for BLS vs SCL Dream11 prediction team

Caleb Thomas: 46 runs and 4 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 242.11 and ER - 3.00

Shervon Joseph: 74 runs and 1 wicket in 3 matches; SR - 200.00 and ER - 9.00

Johnson Charles: 60 runs in 1 match; SR - 222.22

Alvin Lafeuille: 52 runs in 3 matches; SR - 208.00

Aaron Joseph: 2 wickets in 1 match; ER - 1.50

BLS vs SCL Dream11 Prediction Today (St. Lucia T10 Blast)

BLS vs SCL Dream11 Prediction - St. Lucia T10 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alvin Lafeuille, Wendell Inglis, Bradley Marquis, Avalinus Callendar, Shervon Joseph, Johnson Charles, Caleb Thomas, Shervon Leo, Jevaughn Charles, Devon Eugene, Aaron Joseph.

Captain: Johnson Charles. Vice-captain: Caleb Thomas.

BLS vs SCL Dream11 Prediction - St. Lucia T10 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alvin Lafeuille, Wendell Inglis, Avalinus Callendar, Alex Joseph, Caleb Thomas, Shervon Joseph, Johnson Charles, Aaron Joseph, Devon Eugene, Sanjay Hayle, Shervon Leo.

Captain: Caleb Thomas. Vice-captain: Johnson Charles.

