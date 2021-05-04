BLS vs SSCS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Dream11 St Lucia T10 Blast Match - May 5th, 2021

The Babonneau Leatherbacks will take on the Soufriere Sulphur City Stars in the 10th match of the St Lucia T10 Blast on Wednesday.
While the Soufriere Sulphur City Stars have already played three games in the St Lucia T10 Blast so far, it will be the Babonneau Leatherbacks' first match of the tournament. The Leatherbacks, who won two games and lost three times in the St Lucia T10 Blast last year, will want to fare better this time around.
The Soufriere Sulphur City Stars have had a pretty decent start to their St Lucia campaign this year, winning two of their three games. They beat the Laborie Bay Royals by nine wickets in their last fixture.
Squads to choose from:
Babonneau Leatherbacks
Alex Joseph, Alvin Lafeuille, Tristan Pierre, Isiah Wilfred, Devon Eugene, Nyeem Rosemond, MC Vern Remy, Stuart Calderon, Caleb Thomas, Shervon Joseph (c), Qwaine Henry (wk), Steven Abraham, Tristan Pierre, Nehemiah Wilfred, Zayee Antoine, Devon Eugene, Jervaughn Charles, Mc Vern Remy
Soufriere Sulphur City Stars
Shani Mesmain (C), Ashley Hippolyte, Bradley Tisson, Denver Didier, Xytus Emmanuel, Wayne Prospere, Julian Sylvester (WK), Kervel Propere, Kevin Grassie, Quint Mesmain, Tenacy Hippolyte (WK), Jervan Charles, Dalius Monrose and Keither Prospere.
Predicted Playing XIs
Babonneaeu Leatherbacks
Alex Joseph, Alvin Lafeuille, Tristan Pierre, Isiah Wilfred, Devon Eugene, Nyeem Rosemond, MC Vern Remy, Stuart Calderon, Caleb Thomas, Shervon Joseph (c), Qwaine Henry (wk)
Soufriere Sulphur City Stars
Julian Sylvester, Tennacy Hippoltye (wk), Ashely Hippoltye, Xytus Emmanuel, Shani Mesmain (c), Bradley Tisson, Dalius Monrose, Wayne Prospere, Kevin Gassie, Jervan Charles, Kervell Prospere
Match Details
Match: Babonneau Leatherbacks vs Soufriere Sulphur City Stars, 10th Match
Venue: Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia
Date and Time: 5th May, 2021, 12:00 AM IST
Pitch Report
The Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium has a balanced track, which assists both the batsmen and bowlers. The pitch is better suited to the pacers than the spinners. The average score at the venue in the T10 format is 92 runs.
St Lucia T10 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BLS vs SSCS)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Julian Sylvester, Xytus Emmanuel, Alex Joseph, Isiah Wilfred, Shani Mesmain, Bradley Tisson, Nehemiah Wilfred, Kervell Prospere, Wayne Prospere, Nyeem Rosemond, Devon Eugene
Captain: Shani Mesmain. Vice-captain: Julian Sylvester
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Julian Sylvester, Xytus Emmanuel, Alex Joseph, Keither Propsere, Isiah Wilfred, Shani Mesmain, Bradley Tisson, Nehemiah Wilfred, Kervell Prospere, Wayne Prospere, Devon Eugene
Captain: Kervell Prospere. Vice-aptain: Nehemiah Wilfred