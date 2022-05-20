BLS vs SSCS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022, 3rd Place Playoff

The Babonneau Leatherbacks will take on the Soufriere Sulphur City Stars in the third-place playoff of the St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia on Friday.

The Babonneau Leatherbacks are currently on a two-match winning run. With five points to their account, they are just a point below the Soufriere Sulphur City Stars in the standings. They defeated the Gros Islet Cannon Blasters by eight runs in their most recent game.

The Soufriere Sulphur City Stars, meanwhile, have won three matches on the bounce. They are on top of the Group A table. They defeated the South Castries Lions in their last league match by seven runs.

BLS vs SSCS Probable Playing 11 Today

BLS XI

Antoine Zayee, Thomas Caleb, Jevaughn Charles, Alex Joseph, Devon Eugene, Bradley Marquis, Sanjay Hayle, Alvin Lafeuille (wk), Shervon Joseph (c), Anselm Gittens, Gregory John

SSCS XI

Ashely Hippoltye, Shani Mesmain (C), Julian Sylvester (wk), Bradley Tisson, Kevin Gassie, Wayne Prospere, Jervan Charles, Dalius Monrose, Xytus Emmanuel, Jaquain Mesmain, Acquinas Sylvester

Match Details

BLS vs SSCS, St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022, 3rd Place Playoff

Date and Time: May 20, 2022, 9:15 PM IST

Venue: Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia

Pitch Report

The wicket has more pace and bounce and batters are expected to excel. The side winning the toss should look to bat first in order to get enough runs on the board.

A score of 140 is expected to be par here.

Today's BLS vs SSCS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

J Sylvester is a pretty great choice for the wicketkeeper slot. He is a reliable presence in the middle-order for his side and has smashed 93 runs at an average of 31.

Batters

D Monrose could prove to be a reliable pick from this category. He is expected to lead the batting unit for his side.

All-rounders

C Thomas is a fantastic all-rounder who has been comfortably on top of his game. He has scored 101 runs so far at an average of over 20. He has also scalped six wickets and Thomas could prove to be a wonderful captaincy choice for your BLS vs SSCS Dream11 fantasy team.

S Mesmain is another player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy side. He has scored 95 runs and has also picked up five wickets so far.

Bowlers

J Charles has also been in great form with the ball in hand. He has also scalped five wickets and will be looking to add more victims to his tally.

Top 5 best players to pick in BLS vs SSCS Dream11 prediction team

C Thomas (BLS) – 408 points

S Mesmain (SSCS) – 370 points

J Sylvester (SSCS) – 275 points

B Tisson (SSCS) – 247 points

J Charles (BLS) – 219 points

Important stats for BLS vs SSCS Dream11 prediction team

C Thomas: 101 runs and 6 wickets

S Mesmain: 95 runs and 5 wickets

J Sylvester: 93 runs

J Charles: 5 wickets

BLS vs SSCS Dream11 Prediction Today

BLS vs SSCS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Sylvester, D Monrose, B Marquis, X Emmanuel, C Thomas, S Mesmain, B Tisson, J Charles, D Eugene, S Hayle, W Prospere

Captain: C Thomas, Vice-Captain: S Mesmain

BLS vs SSCS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Sylvester, S Abraham, D Monrose, B Marquis, X Emmanuel, A Joseph, C Thomas, S Mesmain, J Charles, D Eugene, W Prospere

Captain: D Monrose, Vice-Captain: J Sylvester.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar