BLS vs SSCS vs MRS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for St. Lucia T10 Blast 2023, Match 8

The eighth match of the St. Lucia T10 Blast 2023 will see the Babonneau Leatherbacks (BLS) square off against the Soufriere Sulphir (SSCS) at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia in Gros Islet on Sunday, May 14. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the BLS vs SSCS Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

The Babaonneau Leatherbacks have played only one match in the tournament and have lost it. They are currently at the bottom of the table and will be looking to improve their performance to climb up the ladder in the points table.

The Soufriere Sulphir have played a single match and have started their campaign on a winning note. They will be looking to continue their winning momentum and maintain their position in the top half of the table.

BLS vs SSCS Match Details

The eighth game of the St. Lucia T10 Blast 2023 will be played on May 14 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia in Gros Islet. The match will commence at 12.00 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BLS vs SSCS, Match 8, St. Lucia T10 Blast 2023

Date and Time: May 14, 2023, Friday; 12.00 am IST.

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia, Gros Islet

BLS vs SSCS Probable Playing XIs

BLS Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

BLS Probable Playing XI

Q Henry, A Joseph, J Cepal, Z Antoine, A Lafeuille, S Joseph, J Eugene, C Thomas, N Wilfred, D Eugene, and N Rosemond.

SSCS Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

SSCS Probable Playing XI

J Sylvester, T Hippolyte, D Monrose, X Emmanuel, A Hippolyte, T Gabriel, S Memain, B Tisson, K Gassie, J Charles, and W Prospere.

BLS vs SSCS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

J Sylvester

Sylvester can bat with a positive attitude at the top of the order. He has been in decent form in the first match and will be a good pick from the wicketkeeper section for this match.

Batter

J Cepal

Cepal looked in great touch in the last match. He will be looking to carry on with his form and that makes him a great pick for the match.

All-rounder

J Eugene

Eugene can impact the match with both the bat and the ball. He looked in good form with both the trades in the last match and will be a good all-rounder pick for the match.

Bowler

J Charles

J Charles had a decent outing with the ball in the first match. He will be looking to ride on the wicket-taking form that he has and that makes him a crucial pick from the bowlers category for the match.

BLS vs SSCS match captain and vice-captain choices

J Cepal

Cepal looked in great touch with the bat in the first match. He will be looking to continue his form and will be a good pick as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

J Eugene

Eugene can be a very effective all-rounder for his team. He has the ability to change the complexion of a match with either the bat or the ball. Eugene will be a relatively safe bet as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for BLS vs SSCS, Match 8

J Sylvester

J Cepal

J Eugene

C Thomas

J Charles

BLS vs SSCS Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be a balanced one. All-rounders who bat in the top order and are also able to complete their quota of overs will be good picks for the match.

BLS vs SSCS Dream11 Prediction, Match 8, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeepers: Q Henry, J Sylvester

Batters: Z Antoine, D Monrose, J Cepal

All-rounder: C Thomas, S Mesmain, J Eugene

Bowlers: W Prospere, N Rosemond, J Charles

BLS vs SSCS Dream11 Prediction, Match 8, Grand League Team

Wicketkeepers: Q Henry, J Sylvester

Batters: Z Antoine, D Monrose, J Cepal

All-rounder: C Thomas, S Mesmain, J Eugene

Bowlers: W Prospere, N Rosemond, J Charles

