BLS vs VFNR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's St. Lucia T10 Blast Match - June 30th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for BLS vs VFNR match of St. Lucia T10 Blast 2020.

The Babonneau Leatherbacks take on the Vieux Fort North Raiders in Match 14 of the St. Lucia T10 Blast 2020.

St Lucia T10 Blast Dream11 Fantasy BLS vs VFNR Dream11 Tips

In match 14 of the St. Lucia T10 Blast, the Babonneau Leatherbacks take on the Vieux Fort North Raiders. While both teams got off to terrible starts in the tournament, the North Raiders shook off disappointment in the opening match of the season by beating the Laborie Bay Royals.

The Leatherbacks, on the other hand, took a second hammering and lost to Gros Islet Cannon Blasters by 96 runs. Both teams would be hoping to shake off heavy defeats in the tournament by winning this game.

With much to prove for both teams, we could be in for a treat between these teams as they look to get on track in the course of the tournament.

Squads to choose from

Babonneau Leatherbacks

Altenor Linus, Abraham Steven, Charles Jevon, Thomas Caleb, Anthony Kissinger, Pierre Tristan, Antoine Zayee, Joseph Alex, Henry Quaine, Eugene Devon, Wilfred Nehemiah, Wilfred Isiah and Elizee Graig

Vieux Fort North Raiders

Atanus Alberson, Chrislon Fanis, Hafeez Ali, Junior Peter, Richie Robert, Jevin Isidore, Al Prince, Garvey Mitchel, David Naitram, Curtly Johnny, Ernell Sextius, Shem Paul and Ricky Hippoltye

Predicted Playing XI

Babonneau Leatherbacks

Quaine Henry(wk), Caleb Thomas(C), Kissinger Anthony, Alvin Lafeuille, Tristan Pierre, Zayee Antoine, Shervon Joseph, Steven Abraham, Alex Joseph, Nehemiah Wilfred, Nyeem Rosemond

Vieux Fort North Raiders

Junior Peter(wk), Jevin Isidore, Al Prince(C), David Naitram, Curtly Johnny, Jermain Harding, Ernell Sextius, Shem Paul,Travis Gifford,Ricky Hippolyte, Garvey Mitchell

Match Details

Match: Babonneau Leatherbacks v Vieux Fort North Raiders

Date: June 30th, 2020 at 12.00 AM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St. Lucia

Pitch Report

While the batsmen have taken full advantage of the conditions so far, the overnight showers in St. Lucia may prove helpful for the bowlers this time around. While one can expect the pitch to still be batting-friendly, the sluggish pitch and slow outfield may help the bowlers a little more this time around.

St. Lucia T10 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BLS v VFNR Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Peter, C Thomas, A Prince, J Isidore, S Joseph, A Joseph, E Sextius, J Harding, N Wilfred, S Paul, T Gifford

Captain - E Sextius, Vice-captain - A Joseph

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Peter, A Lafeuille, A Prince, J Isidore, Z Antoine, A Joseph, E Sextius, J Harding, N Wilfred, S Paul, T Gifford

Captain - E Sextius, Vice-captain - A Prince

All matches of the St. Lucia T10 Blast will be streamed live on the Fancode app.