BLT vs RPT Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Punjab T20 Cup match – July 13, 2023

The first match of the Sher E Punjab T20 Cup 2023 between the BLV Blasters (BLT) and the Royal Phantoms (RPT) is scheduled to be played on Thursday, July 13, at the Mohali Stadium in Mohali. The match will commence at 02.00 pm IST.

The BLV Blasters will be led by the SunRisers Hyderabad leg-spinner Mayank Markande. Kamaljit Singh will lead the batting alongside Naman Dhir and Anshul Negi, while the bowling unit will be headed by Karan Singh.

Meanwhile, the Royal Phantoms also have a strong side at their disposal led by current KKR opener Mandeep Singh. Punjab Kings spinner Harpreet Brar will lead the bowling department alongside Harjas Singh.

Following are three players you can opt for as your captain/vice-captain for your BLT vs RPT Dream11 fantasy teams.

#3 Mandeep Singh (RPT) - 9.0 credits

Mandeep Singh had a disappointing outing in the IPL 2023. He featured in only three games without making an impact. However, the top-order batter has a strong track record in T20 games, scoring over 3700 runs and picking up 16 wickets.

Hence, he is considered one of the wise choices for your BLT vs RPT Dream11 teams.

#2 Harpreet Brar (RPT) - 9.0 credits

Harpreet Brar, the Punjab Kings spinner, has had a decent run in the Indian Premier League 2023. He scalped nine wickets in 11 innings, including the best spell of 4/30.

The bowling all-rounder also has the potential to score quickfire runs while batting in the top order. Owing to his all-round potential he will be a safe choice for captain/vice-captain of your BLT vs RPT Dream11 team.

#1 Kamaljit Singh (BLT) - 7.0 credits

Kamaljit Singh is a trump card for captain or vice-captain in your BLT vs RPT Dream11 teams. He has been in exceptional form in recent domestic games, scoring 248 runs in the last five innings, including two half-centuries and two scores above 40.

Kamaljit is available in the wicketkeeper section from the BLV Blasters team.

