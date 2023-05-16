BN-A vs WI-A Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Bangladesh A vs West Indies A 1st Test – May 16, 2023  

Bangladesh A (BN-A) and West Indies (WI-A) are set to face each other in the first Test on Monday, May 15. The Sylhet International Cricket Stadium will host the contest.

The pitch in Sylhet has generally been a sporting one with the help of both batters and bowlers. Several cricketers, who are trying to break into their respective national teams, will ply their trade in the unofficial Test match.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the BN-A vs WI-A game:

#3 Tagenarine Chanderpaul (WI-A) – 8 credits

Australia v West Indies - Second Test: Day 3

Tagenarine Chanderpaul has had an impressive start to his Test career. In six Tests so far, the left-handed batter has racked up 453 runs at an average of 45.30 and a strike rate of 42.41.

The southpaw also has a top score of 207 not out in the purest format. Therefore, fantasy users should pick him in their teams for the BN-A vs WI-A game.

#2 Mahmudul Hasan Joy (BD-W) – 8 credits

New Zealand v Bangladesh - 1st Test: Day 3

Mahmudul Hasan Joy is someone, who is always ready to put his head down and not take unnecessary risks. He was impressive on the tour of New Zealand last year before he got injured.

The right-hander has a top score of 137 in Test cricket. If not the skipper, fantasy users can pick him as the vice-captain for the BN-A vs WI-A game.

#1 Tanvir Islam (BD-W) – 9 credits

Tanvir Islam has had an excellent first-class career thus far. In 41 innings from 27 matches, the left-arm spinner has picked up 83 wickets with four five-wicket hauls to show for his efforts.

He also became the leading wicket-taker in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) earlier this year. Tanvir also has 185 wickets, combining List A and T20 cricket. Therefore, fantasy users shouldn’t leave him out of their teams for the BN-A vs WI-A match.

Poll : Who will fetch the most points in today's BN-A vs WI-A Dream11 contest? Tagenarine Chanderpaul Mahmudul Hasan Joy 0 votes