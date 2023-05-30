BN-A vs WI-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies A vs Bangladesh A 2023, Match 3

The third match of the West Indies A vs Bangladesh A 2023 will see the Bangladesh A (BN-A) lock horns with the West Indies A (WI-A) at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Bangladesh on Tuesday, May 30. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BN-A vs WI-A Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Bangladesh A are currently leading the series 1-0. They will look forward to winning the series.

The West Indies A will give it their all to win the match, but the Bangladesh A are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BN-A vs WI-A Match Details

The third match of the West Indies A vs Bangladesh A 2023 will be played on May 30 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Bangladesh. The game is set to commence at 9.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BN-A vs WI-A, Match 3

Date and Time: May 30, 2023, 9.30 am IST

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Bangladesh

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the batters. Batters who are tactically sound will be able to score runs on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat first on this pitch and give the opposition a big target.

BN-A vs WI-A Form Guide

BN-A - N/R W

WI-A - N/R L

BN-A vs WI-A Probable Playing XI

BN-A Playing XI

No injury updates

Zakir Hasan (wk), Mohammad Naim, Shadman Islam, Afif Hossain, Shahadat Hossain, Saif Hassan, Rishad Hossain, Musfik Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Ripon Mondol, and Naeem Hasan.

WI-A Playing XI

No injury updates.

Joshua Da Silva (wk), Kirk McKenzie, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Zachary McCaskie, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Raymon Reifer, Yannic Cariah, Akeem Jordan, Anderson Phillip, and Gudakesh Motie.

BN-A vs WI-A Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

J Da Silva

J Da Silva is undoubtedly the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. I Sukkur is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

K McKenzie

S Hossain and K McKenzie are the two best batters to pick for the Dream11 team. N Sheikh played exceptionally well in the last series and is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

K Sinclair

N Hassan and K Sinclair are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. R Reifer is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Jordan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are T Islam and A Jordan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. T Sakib is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BN-A vs WI-A match captain and vice-captain choices

K Sinclair

K Sinclair will bat in the middle order and also bowl a lot of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He smashed 36 runs and picked up seven wickets in the last match.

S Hassan

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Hassan your captain or vice-captain as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He smashed 47 runs and scalped four wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for BN-A vs WI-A, Match 3

S Hassan

K Sinclair

K McKenzie

N Sheikh

R Reifer

Bangladesh A vs West Indies A Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Bangladesh A vs West Indies A Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: J Da Silva, I Sukkur

Batters: K McKenzie, S Islam, S Hossain

All-rounders: K Sinclair, S Hassan, R Reifer

Bowlers: T Sakib, T Islam, A Jordan

Bangladesh A vs West Indies A Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: J Da Silva

Batters: K McKenzie, S Islam, S Hossain, N Sheikh

All-rounders: K Sinclair, S Hassan, R Reifer

Bowlers: N Hasan, T Islam, A Jordan

