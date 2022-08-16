BN-A vs WI-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Unofficial One Day Internationals, Match 1

Bangladesh A (BN-A) will take on West Indies A (WI-A) in the first game of the Unofficial One Day Internationals on Tuesday at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia.

The only unofficial Test match between Bangladesh A and West Indies A ended in a draw. Now both teams will look horns in the ODI format. Bangladesh A have a lot of experienced players who have recently performed well in recent domestic games.

While West Indies A will look to seal the ODI series. Bangladesh A have a better team and are expected to win.

BN-A vs WI-A Probable Playing XIs

BN-A

Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Naim Sheikh, Soumya Sarkar, Fazle Mahmud, Mohammad Mithun, Sabbir Rahman, Zakir Ali Anik (wk), Naeem Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Khaled Ahmed

WI-AI

Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Tevin Imlach, Teddy Bishop, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Shamar Springer, Alick Athanaze, Kevin Sinclair, Jeremiah Louis, Justin Greaves, Preston McSween, Anderson Philip.

Match Details

Match: BN-A vs WI-A, Unofficial One Day Internationals, Match 1

Date and Time: August 16, 2022; 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia

Pitch Report

This is great batting surface, but pacers could have some assistance early on with the new ball. Both teams could look to chase on winning the toss. A high-scoring game is likely on the cards.

BN-A vs WI-A Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

The best Dream11 wicketkeeper for today's game is, without a doubt, J Da Silva, who has excelled in recent domestic games. He can score additional points for catches and stumpings.

Batters

S Rahman and T Chanderpaul are the two top Dream11 batters to select. Another excellent selection is M Hasan Joy. N Sheikh is expected to score well in this game.

All-rounders

S Hassan and S Springer bat in the top order and also complete their allotted number of overs. That makes them the finest Dream11 all-rounder choices for this game. Another wise choice is S Sarkar.

Bowlers

R Hasan and M Islam are the top Dream11 selections for this game. Both have bowled superbly in recent games and could also bowl at the death. Another good choice is A Phillip.

Three top players to pick in BN-A vs WI-A Dream11 prediction team

S Sarkar (BN-A)

S Rahman (BN-A)

S Springer (WI-A)

Bangladesh A vs West Indies A Dream11 Prediction (Unofficial One Day Internationals)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: J Da Silva, S Rahman, M Hasan Joy, T Chanderpaul, N Sheikh, S Springer, S Hassan, S Sarkar, A Phillip, R Hasan, M Islam.

Captain: S Sarkar. Vice Captain: S Hassan.

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: J Da Silva, S Rahman, M Hasan Joy, T Chanderpaul, S Lewis, S Springer, S Hassan, S Sarkar, A Phillip, R Hasan, M Islam.

Captain: S Sarkar. Vice Captain: S Rahman.

Edited by Bhargav