BOK-W v JAM-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Jharkhand Women's T20 Match - Feb 21st, 2021

Bokaro Blossoms will take on Jamshedpur Jasmines in the Jharkhand Women's T20 Trophy at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on Sunday. It will be the second encounter between the teams this season. Bokaro Blossoms convincingly won the corresponding fixture by 78 runs.

Since that defeat, Jamshedpur Jasmines have won two consecutive games against Dumka Daisies and Dhanbad Daffodils. They would want to extend their winning streak in the Jharkhand Women's T20 Trophy when they face Bokaro Blossoms.

Jamshedpur's opening pair of Rashmi Gudiya and Sandhya Kumari have been in scintillating form. On the bowling front, Priti Tiwary and Reena Khalkho have delivered economical spells in addition to picking up wickets.

Bokaro, on the other hand, lost their previous encounter against Dumka Daisies. While opener Indrani Roy has been consistent, the other batters need to step up their game.

Bowling has been Bokaro Blossoms' strong point, with the trio of Pallavi Bhardwaj, Arti Kumar, and Neha Kumari Shaw consistently choking the opposition with their economical spells.

Sunday's Jharkhand Women's T20 game is crucial for both teams. While a victory will take Jamshedpur Jasmines into the top four, Bokaro Blossoms will remain atop the standings if they emerge victorious.

Squads to choose from

Bokaro Blossoms: Ashwani Kumari (c), Indrani Roy, Ritu Kumari, Arti Kumari, Pallavi Bhardwaj, Katyayani Madeti, Neha Kumari Shaw, Ishaa Gupta, Komal Kumari, Meera Mahto, Isha Keshri, Anita Manjhi, Ragini Kumari, Riya Raj, Jaya Kumari

Jamshedpur Jasmines: Niharika Prasad (c), Reena Khalkho, Garima Singh, Sunita Kumari, Priti Kumari, Shreyanshi, Rashmi Gudiya, Pushpa Mahato, Priti Tiwary, Sandhya Kumari, Manisha Tigga, Pavika Rathore, Ragini Yadav, Priyanka Kumari, Pooja Banra

Prediction Playing XIs

Bokaro Blossoms: Ashwani Kumari (c), Indrani Roy, Ritu Kumari, Arti Kumari, Pallavi Bhardwaj, Neha Kumari Shaw, Meera Mahto, Isha Keshri, Anita Manjhi, Ragini Kumari, Komal Kumari

Jamshedpur Jasmines: Niharika Prasad (c), Reena Khalkho, Garima Singh, Sunita Kumari, Priti Kumari, Rashmi Gudiya, Priti Tiwary, Pavika Rathore, Priyanka Kumari, Pooja Bandra, Shreyanshi

Match Details

Match: Bokaro Blossoms Women vs Jamshedpur Jasmines Women, Match 15

Date: 21st February, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

In the morning games in the Jharkhand Women's T20, teams batting first have been able to make the best use of the conditions and put runs easily on the board. Teams are likely to bat first after winning the toss. Spinners could hold the key in restricting the batting side.

Advertisement

