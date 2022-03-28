BOK-W vs JAM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jharkhand Women's T20, Match 7

Bokaro Blossoms Women (BOK-W) will lock horns with Jamshedpur Jasmines Women (JAM-W) in the seventh match of the Jharkhand Women's T20 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Monday.

Bokaro Blossoms Women are fourth in the standings, having lost their first two matches. They will head into Monday's game on the back of an eight-wicket loss at the hands of the Ranchi Roses. Jamshedpur Jasmines, on the other hand, have had an even worse start to their Jharkhand Women's T20 campaign, losing three in three. They are rock-bottom in the standings.

BOK-W vs JAM-W Probable Playing 11 Today

BOK-W XI

Ritu Kumari (C), Komal Kumari, Mamatha Kanojia, Durga Kumari, Garima Singh, Rina Burman, Sanju Patel, Anuskha Parmar, Riya Raj (WK), Simran Mansoori, Priti Tiwary.

JAM-W XI

Ila Khan (WK), Nikita Singh, Sonia Shyam (C), Sandhya Kumari, Nidhi Buley, Pallavi Bhardwaj, Megha Kumari, Priti Kumari, Israni Soren, Pragati Kumari, Shampi Kumari.

Match Details

BOK-W vs JAM-W, Jharkhand Women's T20, Match 7

Date and Time: 28th March 2021, 08:30 AM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the JSCA International Stadium Complex has favored the bowlers. While the pacers are expected to get some early movement, the spinners will also find plenty of help off the surface. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two games played at the venue being 75 runs.

Today’s BOK-W vs JAM-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ila Khan: Khan has scored 46 runs in three Jharkhand Women's T20 matches. She is the perfect pick from the wicketkeeper section for your fantasy team.

Batters

Sonia: Sonia has scored 60 runs and picked up one wicket in three matches. She could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team

Ritu Kumari: Kumari has scored 18 runs while also scalping a wicket in two matches.

All-rounders

Durga Kumari Murmu: Murmu has been exceptional with both the bat and ball, smashing 66 runs and taking a wicket in two matches.

Priti Kumari: Kumari has picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 5.33 in three matches. She can provide you with some valuable fantasy points on Monday.

Bowlers

Nidhi Buley: Buley is yet to pick up a wicket in the Jharkhand Women's T20, but is expected to bounce back in Monday's contest. Nonetheless, she has 16 runs to her name.

Priti Tiwary: Tiwary has scalped one wicket at an economy rate of 3.57 in two Jharkhand Women's T20 matches. She will lead the Bokaro Blossoms' bowling attack on Monday.

Top 5 best players to pick in BOK-W vs JAM-W Dream11 prediction team

Durga Kumari Murmu (BOK-W) - 136 points

Sonia (JAM-W) - 126 points

Priti Kumari (JAM-W) - 98 points

Ila Khan (JAM-W) - 97 points

Ritu Kumari (BOK-W) - 60 points

Important Stats for BOK-W vs JAM-W Dream11 prediction team

Durga Kumari Murmu: 66 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches; SR - 100.00 and ER - 5.38

Sonia: 60 runs and 1 wicket in 3 matches; SR - 70.59 and ER - 5.62

Priti Kumari: 2 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 5.33

Ila Khan: 46 runs in 3 matches; SR - 77.97

Ritu Kumari: 18 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches; SR - 56.25 and ER - 5.83

BOK-W vs JAM-W Dream11 Prediction Today (Jharkhand Women's T20)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ila Khan, Sonia, Ritu Kumari, Komal Kumari, Priti Kumari, Durga Kumari Murmu, Anushka Parmar, Mamatha Kanojia, Nidhi Buley, Priti Tiwary, Ishrani Soren.

Captain: Sonia. Vice-captain: Ritu Kumari.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ila Khan, Garima Singh, Sonia, Ritu Kumari, Priti Kumari, Durga Kumari Murmu, Anushka Parmar, Nidhi Buley, Priti Tiwary, Ishrani Soren, Rini Burman.

Captain: Durga Kumari Murmu. Vice-captain: Sonia.

