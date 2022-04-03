BOK-W vs JAM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022 Match 17

Bokaro Blossoms Women (BOK-W) will take on Jamshedpur Jasmines Women (JAM-W) in the 17th match of the Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Sunday.

Bokaro Blossoms have had an inconsistent campaign so far. They have had three wins and as many losses so far and are third in the points table. Meanwhile, Jamshedpur Jasmines are languishing at the bottom, winning two of seven games.

BOK-W vs JAM-W Probable Playing XIs

Bokaro Blossoms Women

Riya Raj (wk), Ritu Kumari (c), Garima Singh, Komal Kumari, Durga Kumari Murmu, Sanju Patel, Priyanka Chouhan, Mamatha Kanojia, Priti Tiwary, Simran Mansuri, Rini Burman.

Jamshedpur Jasmines Women

Ila Khan (wk), Sonia, Kumari Sabita, Gini Geeta Kujur, Nidhi Buley, Priti Kumari, Sandhya Kumari, Shampy Kumari, Heena Anis, Pallavi Bhardwaj, Ishrani Soren

Match Details

Match: BOK-W vs JAM-W.

Date & Time: March 3, 2022; 8:30 AM IST.

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

Pitch Report

It hasn't been a very high-scoring tournament so far, and bowlers have dominated proceedings. Pacers have found a bit of movement early on, while spinners have got turn as well.

Today’s BOK-W vs JAM-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ila Khan has contributed 56 runs in this competition, and she has also been very good behind the stumps.

Batters

Sonia has fared well in the tournament. She has garnered 125 runs and has also taken four wickets.

All-rounders

Durga Kumari Murmu has had a big impact in the tournament with both bat and ball. She has returned four scalps and has amassed 136 runs as well.

Bowlers

Nidhi Buley is in excellent bowling form, picking up six wickets at an economy rate of 2.46. She has also chipped in with 81 runs.

Five best players to pick in BOK-W vs JAM-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Nidhi Buley (JAM-W): 398 points

Durga Kumari Murmu (BOK-W): 362 points

Sonia (JAM-W): 312 points

Rini Burman (BOK-W): 249 points

Ritu Kumari (BOK-W): 205 points.

Key stats for BOK-W vs JAM-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Nidhi Buley: 81 runs & 6 wickets

Sonia: 125 runs & 4 wickets

Durga Kumari Murmu: 136 runs & 4 wickets

Rini Burman: 58 runs & 5 wickets.

BOK-W vs JAM-W Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Bokaro Blossoms Women vs Jamshedpur Jasmines Women - Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ila Khan, Sonia, Ritu Kumari, Komal Kumari, Priti Kumari, Durga Kumari Murmu, Mamatha Kanojia, Nidhi Buley, Ishrani Soren, Simran Mansuri, Rini Burman.

Captain: Durga Kumari Murmu. Vice-captain: Nidhi Buley.

Deam11 Team for Bokaro Blossoms vs Jamshedpur Jasmines - Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Riya Raj, Kumari Sabita, Sonia, Ritu Kumari, Komal Kumari, Priti Kumari, Durga Kumari Murmu, Nidhi Buley, Priti Tiwary, Ishrani Soren, Rini Burman.

Captain: Durga Kumari Murmu. Vice-captain: Sonia.

