BOK-W vs JAM-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Jharkhand Women's T20 Trophy Match - Feb 16th, 2021

In Match 5 of the Jamshedpur Women’s T20 Trophy, Bokaro Blossoms Women will take on Jamshedpur Jasmines Women at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

Bokaro Blossoms beat the Dumka Daisies by 46 runs to open their campaign. The Blossoms wicketkeeper Indrani Roy and captain Ashwani Kumari guided their team to a good total of 117. Then a four-wicket haul by Arti Kumari gave them a thumping win.

Jamshedpur Jasmines' bowling was economical against Ranchi Roses in their first game, but they failed to pick up wickets at regular intervals. Ranchi ultimately won the match by 51 runs.

This is going to be an exciting contest between the bat and the ball on Tuesday. Both the teams will look to bank on their bowling to get the win.

Squads to choose from

Bokaro Blossoms: Ashwani Kumari ©, Indrani Roy, Ritu Kumari, Arti Kumari, Pallavi Bhardwaj, Katyayani Madeti, Neha Kumari Shaw, Ishaa Gupta, Komal Kumari, Meera Mahto, Isha Keshri, Anita Manjhi, Ragini Kumari, Riya Raj, Jaya Kumari

Jamshedpur Jasmines: Niharika Prasad ©, Reena Khalkho, Garima Singh, Sunita Kumari, Priti Kumari, Shreyanshi, Rashmi Gudiya, Pushpa Mahato, Priti Tiwary, Sandhya Kumari, Manisha Tigga, Pavika Rathore, Ragini Yadav, Priyanka Kumari

Prediction Playing XI

Bokaro Blossoms: Ashwani Kumari ©, Indrani Roy, Ritu Kumari, Arti Kumari, Pallavi Bhardwaj, Neha Kumari Shaw, Meera Mahto, Isha Keshri, Anita Manjhi, Ragini Kumari, Jaya Kumari.

Jamshedpur Jasmines: Niharika Prasad ©, Reena Khalkho, Garima Singh, Sunita Kumari, Priti Kumari, Rashmi Gudiya, Pushpa Mahato, Priti Tiwary, Sandhya Kumari, Pavika Rathore, Priyanka Kumari.

Match Details

Match: Bokaro Blossoms Women vs Jamshedpur Jasmines Women, Match 5

Date: 16th February, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

The average score at this venue is 124. The last few matches have seen low-scoring encounters and we could be in for another one. A spinner-friendly track awaits both sides on Tuesday morning.

Jharkhand Women’s T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BOK-W vs JAM-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Indrani Roy, Rashmi Gudiya, Sunita Kumari, Ashwani Kumari, Garima Singh, Sandhya Kumari, Arti Kumari, Priti Kumari, Pallavi Bhardwaj, Meera Mahto, Neha Kumari Shaw

Captain: Indrani Roy Vice-captain: Ashwani Kumari

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Indrani Roy, Garima Singh, Sunita Kumari, Pushpa Mahato, Niharika Prasad, Sandhya Kumari, Arti Kumari, Pallavi Bhardwaj, Priyanka Kumari, Meera Mahto, Neha Kumari Shaw

Captain: Arti Kumari Vice-captain: Pallavi Bhardwaj