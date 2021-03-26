BOL vs BAP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Bologna Match - Mar 26, 2021

Bologna will be up against Baracca Prato in the 20th Match of the ECS T10 Bologna 2021 at the Oval Rastigno in Bologna on Friday. This will be the last league match for both teams. Both sides will be eager to win this match and secure their spot in the semi-finals.

Bologna have managed to pick up two wins from their five games and are placed in fifth position in the points table. They won their last match against Royal Parma by seven runs.

Baracca Prato, on the other hand, have also won two of their five games and are placed just above their opponents in the points table. They won their last match against Cricket Stars by five wickets.

The last time these two teams met each other, Bologna held their nerves and won that thrilling match by six runs. Bologna will be starting as favorites to win this game as well.

Squads to choose from

Bologna

Suresh Kolli (C), Muhammad Adnan, Malik Sarfraz (WK), Vikas Kalyan, Sheraz Ali, Mario Bianco, Rahaman Bhuiyan, Khayer Abul, Qasim Janjua, Hasham Mushtaq, Akash Deep, Ankush Kumar, Jastinder Singh, Zain Iftikhar, Babar Ghafar, Faizan Hussain, Hashir Iftikhar, Leghad Khan, Revanth Pannala, Shaheer Saleem, Sufiyan Afzal and Abdullah Razzak.

Baracca Prato

Ghulam Dastgeer (C), Ali Hassan, Zaryab Arshad, Hanif Majid (WK), Muddassar Ali, Karamat Ullah Khan, Asim Javaid, Shahid Imran, Amjad Shavej, Hamid Shad Ali, Zaheer Abbas, Shams Ejaz, Hamza Miran, Sheraj Asim, Tadeel Shahzad, Zaka Ullah, Hassan Ali, Asfand Faraz, Ilyas Ahmed, Pradeep Kumara, Riasat Ali, Memboob Ur Rehman, Abid Hussain, Asim Ali and Arslan Akhtar.

Predicted Playing-11s

Bologna

Suresh Kolli (C), Muhammad Adnan, Malik Sarfraz (WK), Vikas Kalyan, Babar Ghafar, Faizan Hussain, Hashir Iftikhar, Leghad Khan, Revanth Pannala, Shaheer Saleem, Sufiyan Afzal.

Baracca Prato

Ghulam Dastgeer (C), Ali Hassan, Hanif Majid (WK), Zaryab Arshad, Muddassar Ali, Karamat Ullah Khan, Hassan Ali, Asfand Faraz, Ilyas Ahmed, Pradeep Kumara, Riasat Ali.

Match Details

Match: Bologna vs Baracca Prato, Match 20

Date: 26th March 2021, 08:00 PM IST

Venue: Oval Rastigno, Bologna.

Pitch Report

The wicket at Oval Rastigno is a flat batting wicket. The bowlers will have to be cautious about their lines and lengths on this ground with relatively shorter boundaries. The teams have posted big first-innings totals this season. The average first innings score here in the last four matches is 132 runs.

BOL vs BAP Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Malik Sarfraz, Suresh Kolli, Babar Ghafar, Ghulam Dastgeer, Zaryab Arshad, Ali Hassan, Muhammad Adnan, Muddassar Ali, Faizan Hussain, Pradeep Kumara, Ilyas Ahmed.

Captain: Ghulam Dastgeer. Vice-Captain: Muhammad Adnan.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Malik Sarfraz, Vikas Kalyan, Babar Ghafar, Suresh Kolli, Ali Hassan, Ghulam Dastgeer, Muhammad Adnan, Muddassar Ali, Faizan Hussain, Ilyas Ahmed, Pradeep Kumara.

Captain: Muhammad Adnan. Vice-Captain: Ghulam Dastgeer.