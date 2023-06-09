BOT vs UGA Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Africa Continent T20 Cup match – June 9, 2023  

Botswana (BOT) and Uganda (UGA) are set to face each other in Match No.2 of the Africa Continent T20 Cup from Friday, June 9. The Nairobi Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi, Kenya will host the contest.

Uganda have a much stronger team on paper compared to their opponents, Botswana, who are yet to get enough experience. Uganda will go into the match as favourites to win.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the BOT vs UGA game:

#3 Simon Ssesazi (UGA) – 8.5 credits

Simon Ssesazi has played 41 T20 matches where he has scored 11754 runs at an average of 34.55 and a strike-rate of 120.26 with one century and one half-century to show for his efforts.

He got his top score of 100 not out against Tanzania back in December 2022. Fantasy users should definitely pick him in their teams for the BOT vs UGA match.

#2 Dinesh Nakrani (UGA) – 9 credits

Dinesh Nakarni is a handy all-rounder and should be a part of fantasy teams for the BOT vs UGA match. He has played 38 T20 matches in which he has racked up 610 runs at an average of 26.52 and a strike-rate of 135.25 with two half-centuries and a top score of 77 not out to his name. He has also picked up 50 wickets at an economy rate of 6.27 with two five-wicket hauls to his name.

#1 Riazat Ali Shah (UGA) – 8.5 credits

Riazat Ali Shah has played 42 T20 matches in his career thus far where he has scored 972 runs at an average of 38.88 and a strike-rate of 129.42 with four half-centuries to his name. He also has a top score of an unbeaten 98 in T20 cricket. Moreover, Shah has picked up 27 runs at an economy rate of 7.35.

