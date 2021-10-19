Who is Dinesh Nakrani, the man who has equaled Deepak Chahar's best T20I figures?

Uganda's left-arm medium pacer Dinesh Nakrani equaled Indian fast bowler Deepak Chahar's record for the best bowling figures in T20 international cricket history.

Nakrani accomplished the feat in a match against Lesotho in Kigali earlier today during Match 10 of the ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifiers.

Lesotho won the toss and decided to bat first. However, the decision backfired as none of the Lesotho batters could play a big knock. Only captain Samir Patel managed to touch double digits as the Lesotho team lost all their wickets for just 26 runs in 12.4 overs.

Dinesh Nakrani was the pick of the bowlers for Ugana, with figures of 6/7 in four overs. He bowled one maiden over and conceded runs at an economy rate of 1.75 only.

Nakrani dismissed Yahya Jakda, Maaz Khan, Sarfaraj Patel, Omar Hussain, Molai Matsau and Ayaj Patel during his four-over spell for Uganda.

He rattled the stumps of Jakda, Hussain and Matsau, while Sarfaraj and Ayaj were trapped in front of their stumps. Dinesh Nakrani ended Maaz Khan's innings by dismissing him caught behind.

Chasing only 27 runs to record a win, Uganda's openers Saud Islam and Simon Ssesazi scored 27 runs in just 3.4 overs. None of the Lesotho bowlers could take a wicket. Uganda beat Lesotho by 10 wickets.

All you need to know about Dinesh Nakrani

Not many fans would know that Dinesh Nakrani was born in India. His birthplace is Kutch, Gujarat. He was born on September 21, 1991.

Nakrani represented Saurashtra at the domestic level in India. He also played Under-19 cricket for Saurashtra before moving to Uganda.

Two bowlers now jointly hold the record for the best bowling figures (6/7) in T20I cricket history. Interestingly, both are fast bowlers and were born in India.

