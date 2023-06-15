BOT-W vs KEN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Kwibuka Women's T20I, Match 16

The 16th game of the Kwibuka Women's T20I will see Botswana (BOT-W) square off against Kenya (KEN-W) at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City on Thursday (June 15).

Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the BOT-W vs KEN-W Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Kenya have won one of their last six games, while Botswana have lost their last five. Botswana will give their all to win the game, but Kenya are expected to prevail.

BOT-W vs KEN-W Match Details

The 16th game of the Kwibuka Women's T20I will be played on June 15 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City at 1:45 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BOT-W vs KEN-W, Match 16

Date and Time: June 15, 2023; 1:45 pm IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali City

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams could prefer to bat first on the used pitch. The last game played here between Nigeria and Rwanda saw 85 runs scored for the loss of 11 wickets.

BOT-W vs KEN-W Form Guide

BOT-W - Won 0 of their last five games

KEN-W - Won one of their last six games

BOT-W vs KEN-W Probable Playing XIs

BOT-W

No injury update

Onneile Keitsemang, Goabilwe Matome, Thapelo Modise, Amantle Mokgotlhe, Laura Mophakedi (wk), Florence Samanyika, Tuelo Shadrack, Shameelah Mosweu, Oratile Kgeresi, Pako Mapotsane, Merapelo Phiase

KEN-W

No injury update

Mary Mwangi, Queentor Abel, Esther Wachira, Venasa Ooko, Monicah Ndhambi, Lavendah Idambo, Flavia Odhiambo, Kelvia Ogola, Melvin Khagoitsa, T Charity Muthoni (wk), Marion Juma

BOT-W vs KEN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Mwangi

Mwangi is the best wicketkeeper pick, as she bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She's expected to play well here. L Mophakedi is another good pick.

Batters

V Ooko

T Modise and Ooko are the two best batter picks. M Ndhambi played well in the last series, so she's also a good pick.

All-rounders

Q Abel

F Samanyike and Abel are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. E Wachira is another good pick.

Bowlers

L ldambo

The top bowler picks are ldambo and F Odhiambo. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. M Khagoitsa is another good pick.

BOT-W vs KEN-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Q Abel

Abel bats in the top order and also completes her quota of overs, making her a safe captaincy pick. She's expected to play a key role here. She has garenered 505 points in the last six games.

E Wachira

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Wachira the captain or vice-captain, as she bats in the top order and also bowls at the death overs. You could make him the captain of the grand league teams. She has garnered 360 points in the last six games.

Five Must-Picks for BOT-W vs KEN-W, Match 16

F Samanyike

E Wachira

Q Abel

L Idambo

M Khagoitsa

Botswana Women vs Kenya Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Botswana Women vs Kenya Women Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: M Mwangi

Batters: V Ooko

All-rounders: Q Abel, E Wachira, G Matome, T Shadrack, F Samanyike, S Mosweu

Bowlers: L Idambo, M Khagoitsa, F Odhiambo

Botswana Women vs Kenya Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: M Mwangi

Batters: T Modise

All-rounders: Q Abel, E Wachira, G Matome, T Shadrack, F Samanyike, S Mosweu

Bowlers: L Idambo, M Khagoitsa, F Odhiambo

