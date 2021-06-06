BOT-W vs KEN-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Kwibuka Women's T20 Match - June 7th, 2021

The third match of the Kwibuka Women's T20 tournament will see Botswana Women lock horns with Kenya Women on Monday.

Botswana Women started their Kwibuka Women's T20 campaign with an eight-wicket loss to Rwanda Women on Sunday. Batting first, Botswana Women were bowled out for a partly 29. In response, Rwanda Women chased the target with 88 balls to spare.

Kenya Women, on the other hand, will be playing their first Kwibuka Women's T20 match of the season on Monday. They will look to start their campaign with a victory over Botswana Women.

Squads to choose from

Botswana Women

Laura Mophakedi (c), Florence Samanyika (vc), Tebagano Ditshotlo, Botho Freeman, Onneile Keitsemang, Jacqueline Kgang, Bontle Madimabe, Precious Modimo, Thapelo Modise, Amantle Mokgotlhe, Collin Mokibel, Shameelah Mosweu, Tebogo Motlhabaphuti, Botsogo Mpedi, Tuelo Shadrack

Kenya Women

Margaret Ngoche (c), Sarah Wetoto (vc), Queentor Abel, Josephine Abwom, Veronica Abuga, Ruth Achando, Lavendah Idambo, Sharon Juma, Brenda Mogusu, Monicah Ndhambi, Daisy Njoroge, Melvin Odambo, Fiavia Odhiambo, Marion Okira, Jane Otieno, Esther Wachira, Edith Waithaka

Predicted Playing XIs

Botswana Women

Laura Mophakedi (c), Florence Samanyika (vc), Shameelah Mosweu, Botho Freeman, Amantle Mokgotlhe, Tebagano Ditshotlo, Botsogo Mpedi, Bontle Madimabe, Tebogo Motlhabaphuti, Tuelo Shadrack, Onneile Keitsemang.

Kenya Women

Sharon Juma, Veronica Abuga, Monicah Ndhambi, Jane Otieno, Brenda Mogusu, Margaret Ngoche (c), Sarah Wetoto (vc), Queentor Abel, Daisy Njoroge, Edith Waithaka, Fiavia Odhiambo.

Match Details

Match: Botswana Women vs Kenya Women, Match 3

Date & Time: 7th June 2021, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Rwanda

Pitch Report

As seen on the opening day of the Kwibuka Women's T20, the pitch at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium assisted the pacers, who picked up all 22 wickets that fell on Sunday.

