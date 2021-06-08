BOT-W vs NAM-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Kwibuka Women's T20 Match - June 8th, 2021

The sixth match of the Kwibuka Women's T20 tournament will see Botswana Women lock horns with Namibia Women on Tuesday.

Botswana Women are languishing at the bottom of the points table, having lost both games they've played so far in the ongoing edition of the Kwibuka Women's T20 league. They lost their season opener to Rwanda Women by eight wickets and the second game also by the same margin against Kenya Women.

They are up against Namibia Women, who have two wins from as many games. Namibia currently sits atop the points table having defeated Nigeria Women and hosts Rwanda Women by eight wickets and 43 runs, respectively.

Squads to choose from

Botswana Women

Laura Mophakedi (c), Florence Samanyika (vc), Tebagano Ditshotlo, Botho Freeman, Onneile Keitsemang, Jacqueline Kgang, Bontle Madimabe, Precious Modimo, Thapelo Modise, Amantle Mokgotlhe, Collin Mokibel, Shameelah Mosweu, Tebogo Motlhabaphuti, Botsogo Mpedi, Tuelo Shadrack

Namibia Women

Irene van Zyl (c), Yasmeen Khan (vc), Arrasta Diergaardt, Didi Foerster, Mezerly Gorases, Kayleen Green, Victoria Hamunyela, Reehana Khan, Wilka Mwatile, Sylvia Shihepo, Namusha Shiomwenyo, Adri van der Merwe, Edelle van Zyl, Sune Wittmann

Predicted Playing XIs

Botswana Women

Laura Mophakedi (c), Florence Samanyika (vc), Shameelah Mosweu, Botho Freeman, Amantle Mokgotlhe, Tebagano Ditshotlo, Botsogo Mpedi, Bontle Madimabe, Tebogo Motlhabaphuti, Tuelo Shadrack, Onneile Keitsemang.

Namibia Women

Adri van der Merwe, Yasmeen Khan (vc), Arrasta Diergaardt, Kayleen Green, Irene van Zyl (c), Reehana Khan, Sune Wittmann, Sylvia Shihepo, Victoria Hamunyela, Wilka Mwatile, Didi Foerster.

Match Details

Match: Namibia Women vs Botswana Women, Match 6

Date & Time: 8th June 2021, 5:20 PM IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Rwanda

Pitch Report

While the pitch is meant to assist pacers throughout the game, the spinners will hardly have anything on offer from this wicket. Batters will struggle to pile up runs on the board and are unlikely to notch up challenging totals during the upcoming game as well.

Kwibuka Women's T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (NAM-W vs RWA-W)

BOT-W vs NAM-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kayleen Green, Florence Samanyika, Botho Freeman, Adri van der Merwe, Arrasta Diergaardt, Bontle Madimabe, Amantle Mokgotlhe, Sune Wittmann, Sylvia Shihepo, Wilka Mwatile, Victoria Hamunyela.

Captain: Kayleen Green Vice-Captain: Sylvia Shihepo

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Yasmeen Khan, Florence Samanyika, Reehana Khan, Adri van der Merwe, Arrasta Diergaardt, Bontle Madimabe, Amantle Mokgotlhe, Irene van Zyl, Sylvia Shihepo, Wilka Mwatile, Victoria Hamunyela.

Captain: Victoria Hamunyela Vice-Captain: Wilka Mwatile

Edited by Samya Majumdar