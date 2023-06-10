BOT-W vs RWA-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Kwibuka Women’s T20I match – June 10, 2023

Botswana Women (BOT-W) and Rwanda Women (RWA-W) are set to lock horns in Match 2 of the Kwibuka Women’s T20I on Saturday, June 10. The Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali, Rwanda will host the contest.

Rwanda Women and Botswana Women have played three T20Is against each other. And every other time, Rwanda came up trumps. They will go into the match as favorites.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the BOT-W vs RWA-W game.

#3 Thapelo Modise (BOT-W) – 8 credits

Thapelo Modise has played 22 matches in her career since her debut way back in April 2019. She has scored 230 runs from 22 innings at an average of 13.52 and a strike rate of 67.25. Her top score of 61 not out came against Kenya Women back in June 2022. Fantasy users should not leave her out of their teams for the BOT-W vs RWA-W match.

#2 Gisele Ishimwe (RWA-W) – 7.5 credits

Gisele Ishimwe (Image Courtesy: T20 World Cup)

Gisele Ishimwe is someone, who should be picked in fantasy teams for the BOT-W vs RWA-W match without a shred of a doubt. In 52 T20Is, Ishimwe has scored 837 runs at an average of 19.02 and a strike rate of 84.63 with a top score of 114 not out to her name. She has also picked up 13 wickets at an economy rate of 5.14.

#1 Henriette Ishimwe (RWA-W) – 9 credits

Henriette Ishimwe (Image Courtesy: ICC Cricket)

Henriette Ishimwe has played 53 T20Is thus far in which she has scored 575 runs at an average of 14.37 and a strike rate of 93.80 with a top score of 48 to show for her efforts. She has also picked up 48 wickets at an excellent economy rate of 4.66 with a four-wicket haul and a fifer to her name. Fantasy users should pick her in their teams.

