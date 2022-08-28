BPH vs MNR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Men's Hundred 2022, Match 28

The 28th match of the Men's Hundred 2022 will see Birmingham Phoenix (BPH) take on Manchester Originals (MNR) at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday, August 28. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BPH vs MNR Dream11 Prediction.

Birmingham Phoenix are on course for a top-three finish with four wins in six matches. The duo of Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone have served them well this season as well. With their bowlers also firing on all cylinders, Phoenix will look to seal their spot in the top three.

As for their opponents Manchester Originals, they come into this game on the back of three consecutive wins with Phil Salt leading the charge. Although their regular captain Jos Buttler has been ruled out, they have a strong squad capable of taking the attack to any opposition.

With both sides eyeing a crucial win at the expense of one another, an entertaining game beckons in Birmingham.

BPH vs MNR Match Details

The 28th match of the Women's Hundred between Birmingham Phoenix and Manchester Originals will be played on August 28 at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The game is set to take place at 11:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BPH vs MNR, The Men's Hundred 2022, Match 28

Date and Time: 28th August 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Live Streaming: Fancode

BPH vs MNR Pitch Report

Birmingham is a high-scoring venue, with the average first-innings score being 164. The previous match here saw the pacers pick up 11 out of 15 wickets. Although teams have preferred chasing upon winning the toss, teams batting first have a better record at Edgbaston.

Matches won by teams batting first at the venue: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first at the venue: 1

1st-innings score: 164

2nd-innings score: 137

BPH vs MNR Form Guide

Birmingham Phoenix: LWWWLW

Manchester Originals: LLLWWW

BPH vs MNR probable playing 11s for today’s match

Birmingham Phoenix injury/team news

No changes are expected for the Birmingham Phoenix.

Birmingham Phoenix probable playing 11

Will Smeed, Miles Hammond, Moeen Ali (c), Liam Livingstone, Matthew Wade (wk), Chris Benjamin, Benny Howell, Tom Helm, Henry Brookes, Kane Richardson and Imran Tahir.

Manchester Originals injury/team news

Andre Russell is not available for the Originals and should be replaced by Ashton Turner.

Manchester Originals probable playing 11

Phil Salt (wk), Laurie Evans (c), Wayne Madsen, Tristan Stubbs, Ashton Turner, Colin Ackermann, Paul Walter, Tom Hartley, Matt Parkinson, Mitchell Stanley and Joshua Little.

BPH vs MNR Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Phil Salt (6 matches, 238 runs, Average: 47.60)

Phil Salt has been Manchester Originals' best batter with 238 runs in six matches. He has six consecutive scores of 30 or more coming into this game. With his strike rate being 157.6 at the top of the order, Salt is a must-have in your BPH vs MNR Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

Will Smeed (6 matches, 147 runs, Average: 29.40)

Will Smeed's form has tailed off since scoring a hundred against Southern Brave. He is averaging only 29.40 although he is still striking at over 140. With Smeed due for a big score, he is a good option to have in your Dream11 team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Moeen Ali (6 matches, 157 runs, Average: 26.16)

Moeen Ali has been brilliant for Birmingham Phoenix, scoring 157 runs and picking up four wickets. He comes into the game on the back of a score of 42 (25) against a strong Oval Invincibles side. With home conditions also suiting him, Moeen is a top pick for your BPH vs MNR Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Matt Parkinson (6 matches, 6 wickets, Average: 23.66)

Matt Parkinson has been one of the best bowlers in the competition, picking up six wickets at an average of 23.66. He has taken almost every game and is a dependable option. Conditions should suit spinners, holding Parkinson in good stead.

BPH vs MNR match captain and vice-captain choices

Phil Salt

Phil Salt has been very consistent in the last six games, scoring at least 30 runs in each of them. He is among the top run-scorers in The Hundred and has not backed away from taking on the bowlers. Given the form that he is in, Salt is likely to be a popular captaincy option for this game.

Will Smeed

Will Smeed has a decent record at this venue, scoring 330 runs at a strike rate of nearly 170. While his recent form has not been great, Smeed is still a fierce opening batter capable of scoring quick runs. With Manchester Originals' pacers not among the best in the competition, Smeed could be backed to score some runs today.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BPH vs MNR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Liam Livingstone 173 runs in 6 matches Phil Salt 238 runs in 6 matches Moeen Ali 147 runs in 6 matches Matt Parkinson 6 wickets in 6 matches Kane Richardson 10 wickets in 5 matches

BPH vs MNR match expert tips

Manchester Originals are missing key players with replacement players Joshua Little and Mitchell Stanley operating in the powerplay. They lack experience and can be a touch wayward, playing into Will Smeed's hands. If he does tee off, Will Smeed could be a game-changing pick for this BPH vs MNR game.

BPH vs MNR Dream11 Prediction Today (The Women's Hundred 2022)

BPH vs MNR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

BPH vs MNR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade, Phil Salt (vc)

Batters: Wayne Madsen, Liam Livingstone, Will Smeed (c)

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Tristan Stubbs

Bowlers: Kane Richardson, Tom Helm, Matt Parkinson and Joshua Little

BPH vs MNR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

BPH vs MNR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade, Phil Salt (c)

Batter: Wayne Madsen, Liam Livingstone, Will Smeed

All-rounder: Moeen Ali (vc), Paul Walter

Bowler: Kane Richardson, Imran Tahir, Matt Parkinson and Mitchell Stanley

