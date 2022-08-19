BPH vs NOS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for the Men's Hundred 2022, Match 19

The 19th match of the Men's Hundred 2022 will see the Northern Superchargers (NOS) take on Birmingham Phoenix (BPH) at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Friday, August 19.

The Northern Superchargers are reeling in the bottom half of the points table with only one win in four matches. Despite boasting an experienced and well-balanced side, the Superchargers have not been able to click as a unit. They are in desperate need of a win, with a lot riding on the shoulders of Faf du Plessis and David Willey.

Birmingham Phoenix, meanwhile, are on a run of three consecutive wins, with the duo of Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone impressing with the bat. Birmingham Phoenix will start as the favorites, owing to recent form and home conditions. But given the firepower that the Northern Superchargers have in their batting unit, they will fancy their chances of returning to winning ways in this much-awaited clash in Birmingham.

BPH vs NOS Probable Playing 11 Today

NOS XI

Faf du Plessis (c), Adam Lyth, David Willey, Adam Hose, Michael Pepper/Harry Brook, John Simpson (wk), Wahab Riaz, Roelof van der Merwe, Adil Rashid, Dwayne Bravo and Craig Miles/Ben Raine.

BPH XI

Miles Hammond, Will Smeed, Moeen Ali (c), Liam Livingstone, Matthew Wade, Chris Benjamin (wk), Benny Howell, Tom Helm, Imran Tahir, Kane Richardson/Timm van der Gugten and Henry Brookes.

Match Details

BPH vs NOS, The Men's Hundred 2022, Match 19

Date and Time: 19th August 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Pitch Report

The pitch at Edgbaston has been a good one to bat on in this tournament. The average first-innings score at the venue is 160 runs, indicating the batting-friendly nature of the surface. While the pacers are not expected to get much swing early on, the spinners will be key with the ball holding up a bit off the surface. Chasing will be the preferred option upon winning the toss, with the pitch not expected to change much during the course of the game.

Today's BPH vs NOS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Matthew Wade: Although Matthew Wade has been used in a middle-order role, he has come up with handy knocks of 14*, 38 and 10 in his three outings in the Hundred. He is an explosive batter who can take on both the pacers and spinners, which is why he is being used in the middle order. Given his experience and recent form, Wade should get the nod in this department ahead of this BPH vs NOS game.

Batter

Faf du Plessis: Faf du Plessis struck some form in the previous game, scoring his first Hundred fifty against the London Spirit. The Northern Superchargers captain is an experienced campaigner who has a knack for scoring big runs at the top of the order. With the South African returning to form, he is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Moeen Ali: Like his opposing counterpart, Birmingham Pheonix captain Moeen Ali also scored a fifty, albeit in a winning cause. Moeen was brilliant against Trent Rockets spinners, scoring a major chunk of his runs against them. Moeen can also play a role against Northern Superchargers' southpaws David Willey and Adam Lyth, making him a fine option for your BPH vs NOS Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Adil Rashid: Adil Rashid has quietly gone about his work, picking up four wickets in as many games for the Northern Superchargers. Rashid, who is perhaps England's best leg-spinner by a long way, is a genuine wicket-taker despite his economy rate being a touch on the higher side. With the conditions likely to suit Rashid, he is a must-have in your BPH vs NOS Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in BPH vs NOS Dream11 prediction team

David Willey (NOS)

Faf du Plessis (NOS)

Moeen Ali (BPH)

Important stats for BPH vs NOS Dream11 prediction team

Adam Lyth - 130 runs in 4 Hundred 2022 matches, Average: 32.50

Will Smeed - 109 runs in 4 Hundred 2022 innings, Average: 36.33

Tom Helm - 6 wickets in 4 Hundred 2022 matches, Average: 14.66

BPH vs NOS Dream11 Prediction Today (The Men's Hundred 2022)

BPH vs NOS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - The Men's Hundred 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Matthew Wade, Faf du Plessis, Liam Livingstone, Will Smeed, Adam Lyth, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Benny Howell, Adil Rashid, Wahab Riaz and Tom Helm.

Captain: Faf du Plessis. Vice-captain: Will Smeed.

BPH vs NOS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - The Men's Hundred 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Matthew Wade, Faf du Plessis, Liam Livingstone, Will Smeed, Adam Hose, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Benny Howell, Adil Rashid, Dwayne Bravo and Tom Helm.

Captain: David Willey. Vice-captain: Matthew Wade.

