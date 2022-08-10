BPH vs SOB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for the Men's Hundred 2022, Match 8

The eighth match of the Men's Hundred 2022 will see Southern Brave (SOB) take on Birmingham Phoenix (BPH) at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Wednesday, August 10.

Defending champions Southern Brave started their Hundred campaign with a bang, making quick work of Welsh Fire. However, they face a stern test in the form of Birmingham Phoenix, who lost their first game of the season against Trent Rockets. Phoenix have a strong roster led by Moeen Ali and will bank on their superior balance to come through against the Southern Brave, who will have Quinton de Kock returning to action. All in all, an entertaining game beckons as last year's finalists battle it out for a big win in Birmingham.

BPH vs SOB Probable Playing 11 Today

SOB XI

Quinton de Kock (wk), James Vince (c), Alex Davies, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Ross Whiteley, Chris Jordan, Rehan Ahmed, George Garton/James Fuller, Michael Hogan and Jake Lintott.

BPH XI

Miles Hammond, Will Smeed, Moeen Ali (c), Liam Livingstone, Chris Benjamin (wk), Dan Mousley, Benny Howell, Graeme van Buuren/Adam Milne, Tom Helm, Imran Tahir and Kane Richardson.

Match Details

BPH vs SOB, The Men's Hundred 2022, Match 8

Date and Time: 10th August 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Pitch Report

As seen in the Commonwealth Games, the pitch at Edgbaston is a decent one to bat on despite it being slightly on the slower side. Runscoring is relatively easier in the powerplay phase, with the new ball likely to skid nicely on to the bat. The spinners should play a big role in the middle overs, with there being some turn on offer as well. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to bat first upon winning the toss.

Today's BPH vs SOB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Quinton de Kock: Quinton de Kock is a welcome addition to the Southern Brave roster, but his form is worrying. Although he failed to get going in the T20Is against England and Ireland, the southpaw remains an elite white-ball opener. With De Kock capable of scoring big runs at the top of the order, he is a fine addition to your BPH vs SOB Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Will Smeed: Will Smeed, who was one of the breakout stars of the previous Hundred edition, did not have the best of starts this time around. Smeed is an explosive batter who is brilliant against the pacers. The conditions in Birmingham should suit him in the powerplay phase, holding him in good stead ahead of the game.

All-rounder

Moeen Ali: Moeen Ali showed glimpses of his ability with both the bat and ball, but could not lead his side to a win against the Trent Rockets. He is one of the best all-rounders in the competition, with his experience also bound to serve him well. With the conditions also suiting his skill-set, he should be a good addition to your BPH vs SOB Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Chris Jordan: Chris Jordan has been in fine form over the last few months, impressing in the middle and death overs. He had a good outing in the previous game against Welsh Fire, returning with figures of 2/16 in 15 balls. Jordan is a skilled death-bowler and has a knack for picking up wickets at times of need. With Jordan likely to bat higher up the order as well, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in BPH vs SOB Dream11 prediction team

Imran Tahir (BPH)

James Vince (SOB)

Moeen Ali (BPH)

Important stats for BPH vs SOB Dream11 prediction team

James Vince - 71(41) vs Welsh Fire in previous Hundred match

Chris Jordan - 2/16 vs Welsh Fire in previous Hundred match

Liam Livingstone - 47(28) vs Trent Rockets in previous Hundred match

BPH vs SOB Dream11 Prediction Today (The Men's Hundred 2022)

BPH vs SOB Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - The Men's Hundred 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, James Vince, Liam Livingstone, Tim David, Will Smeed, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Rehan Ahmed, Imran Tahir, Kane Richardson and Chris Jordan.

Captain: Will Smeed. Vice-captain: Marcus Stoinis.

BPH vs SOB Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - The Men's Hundred 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Chris Benjamin, James Vince, Liam Livingstone, Tim David, Will Smeed, Jake Lintott, Moeen Ali, Rehan Ahmed, Imran Tahir, Tom Helm and Chris Jordan.

Captain: Moeen Ali. Vice-captain: Tim David.

