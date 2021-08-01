BPH vs TRT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for The Hundred Men's Match 14

Match 14 of the Hundred Men's 2021 has Birmingham Phoenix taking on Trent Rockets at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday.

Birmingham Phoenix eye a return to winning ways after two disappointing performances in The Hundred. However, they will come across table-toppers Trent Rockets, who are looking to sustain their unbeaten run in the competition at the expense of hosts Birmingham.

BPH vs TRT Probable Playing 11 Today

TRT XI

Alex Hales, D'Arcy Short, Dawid Malan, Samit Patel, Lewis Gregory (c), Tom Moores (wk), Rashid Khan, Luke Wood, Marchant de Lange, Timm van der Gugten and Matt Carter

BPH XI

Miles Hammond, Finn Allen, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali (c), Daniel Bell-Drummond, Chris Benjamin, Chris Cooke (wk), Benny Howell, Adam Milne, Imran Tahir and Tom Helm

Match Details

BPH vs TRT, The Hundred Men's 2021, Match 13

Date and Time: 1st August 2021, at 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Pitch Report

The pitch at Edgbaston should be a good one to bat on despite there being ample help on offer for the spinners. While the batsmen will look to make good use of the conditions upfront, the bowlers will likely vary their lines and lengths to get something off the surface. Wickets in hand will be key towards the end with both teams likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss. 130 should be par at the venue with spin expected to have a significant say in the middle overs.

Today's BPH vs TRT Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Tom Moores: Young wicketkeeper-batsman Tom Moores hasn't really hit his stride in The Hundred so far. However, he is an explosive batsman, who can take the attack to the bowlers in the backend of the innings, making for a great addition to your team.

Batsmen

Alex Hales: Although Alex Hales has blown hot and cold in The Hundred, his performance against the Northern Superchargers is still highly valued. Given his big-hitting ability in powerplay overs, Hales is a must-have in your BPH vs TRT Dream11 team.

Finn Allen: Finn Allen showed glimpses of his ability in the previous game despite not making a big score. With the conditions being best for batting in the powerplay phase, Allen could be in for a big performance in today's match.

All-rounders

Moeen Ali: Birmingham Phoenix captain Moeen Ali will relish a return to Edgbaston after a couple of failures in The Hundred. Given the turn on offer and his ability against the spinners, Moeen Ali could be a handful with both bat and ball.

Bowlers

Imran Tahir: Veteran leggie Imran Tahir is due for a big performance in The Hundred. One can bank on his experience coming up trumps as Birmingham seek a big win in this fixture.

Rashid Khan: Star bowler Rashid Khan has lived up to the hype in The Hundred with five wickets and a handful of runs in three games. With the pitch helping the spinners as well, Rashid is a must-have in the BPH vs TRT Dream11 team.

Top 5 best players to pick in BPH vs TRT Dream11 prediction team

Marchant de Lange (TRT) - 261 points

Rashid Khan (TRT) - 208 points

D'Arcy Short (TRT) - 200 points

Adam Milne (BPH) - 180 points

Liam Livingstone (BPH) - 172 points

Important stats for BPH vs TRT Dream11 prediction team

Dawid Malan: 1123 runs in 30 T20I matches; Bat Average: 43.19

Alex Hales: 61 runs in thee The Hundred matches; SR: 124.48

Liam Livingstone: 105 runs and one wicket in three The Hundred matches

Imran Tahir: 13 wickets in seven PSL 2021 matches, Bowl SR - 11.54

Rashid Khan: Five wickets in three The Hundred matches, Bowl Average: 14.40

BPH vs TRT Dream11 Prediction Today (The Hundred)

BPH vs TRT Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Moores, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Finn Allen, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Lewis Gregory, Rashid Khan, Adam Milne, Imran Tahir and Luke Wood

Captain: Moeen Ali. Vice-captain: Alex Hales

BPH vs TRT Dream11 Fantasy Tip #

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Moores, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Finn Allen, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Samit Patel, Rashid Khan, Adam Milne, Imran Tahir and Marchant de Lange

Captain: Alex Hales. Vice-captain: Liam Livingstone

Edited by Samya Majumdar