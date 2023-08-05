BPH vs TRT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for The Hundred 2023, Match 7

Birmingham Phoenix (BPH) will be up against Trent Rockets (TRT) in the Match 7 of The Hundred 2023 at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday, August 5. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BPH vs TRT Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 7.

Birmingham Phoenix picked up one point from their rain-affected encounter with Northern Superchargers. They should consider themselves lucky given that they were struggling in the game when the match had to be abandoned.

Meanwhile, Trent Rockets defeated Southern Brave by six runs in their first outing this season. With two points, they are on top of the table and would like to build a winning momentum going forward.

BPH vs TRT Match Details, Match 7

The Match 7 of The Hundred 2023 will be played on 5th August at the Edgbaston in Birmingham. The match is set to take place at 10:30 PM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BPH vs TRT, The Hundred 2023, Match 7

Date and Time: August 5, 2023, 10.30 pm IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Live Streaming and Broadcast: Fancode

BPH vs TRT Pitch Report

This will be the first match of the tournament to be held at Edgbaston, Birmingham. A balanced surface can be expected and both bowlers and batters might find a certain degree of assistance.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 135.67

Average second innings score: 134.67

BPH vs TRT Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Birmingham Phoenix: NR

Trent Rockets: W

BPH vs TRT probable playing 11s for today’s match

Birmingham Phoenix Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Birmingham Phoenix Probable Playing 11

Miles Hammond, Will Smeed, JL Smith, MM Ali (C), SH Khan, Benny Howell, LS Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, BM Duckett (wk), AF Milne, KW Richardson.

Trent Rockets Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Trent Rockets Probable Playing 11

SR Hain, AD Hales, C Munro, DJ Malan, L Gregory (C), DR Sams, IM Wasim, T Kohler-Cadmore (wk), M Carter, Samuel Cook, L Wood.

BPH vs TRT Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Tom Kohler Cadmore (1 match, 4 runs, Strike Rate: 100.00)

Tom Kohler Cadmore could prove to be a decent wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. Although he didn’t contribute much with the bat in the first game, he is reliable behind the stumps.

Top Batter pick

Sam Hain (1 match, 63 runs, Strike Rate: 161.54)

Sam Hain was in great form in the opening contest. He slammed 63 runs at a strike rate of 161.54 and his innings included six boundaries and two sixes.

Top All-rounder pick

Lewis Gregory (1 match, 2 runs and 3 wickets)

Lewis Gregory did the talking with the ball in the last game. He picked up three wickets for his side and made a major impact.

Top Bowler pick

Luke Wood (1 match, 1 wicket)

Luke Wood is a reliable pacer. He did grab a wicket in the previous game and will be looking to do more damage going forward.

BPH vs TRT match captain and vice-captain choices

Daniel Sams

Daniel Sams was outstanding for Trent Rockets in the last. He picked up three wickets in just 3.4 overs and should definitely be the captaincy choice of your BPH vs TRT Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Imad Wasim

Imad Wasim could prove to be influential with both the bat as well as the ball. He has scored 26 runs and also has two dismissals to his name.

5 Must-picks with players stats for BPH vs TRT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Daniel Sams 3 wickets 100 points Imad Wasim 26 runs and 2 wickets 86 points Sam Hain 63 runs 87 points Lewis Gregory 2 runs and 3 wickets 86 points Luke Wood 1 wicket 43 points

BPH vs TRT match expert tips

Alex Hales can be a major X factor player for your BPH vs TRT Dream11 Fantasy Team.

BPH vs TRT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 7, Head to Head League

BPH-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Tom Kohler Cadmore

Batter: Sam Hain, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett

All-rounder: Daniel Sams, Imad Wasim, Lewis Gregory, Shadab Khan

Bowler: Luke Wood, Kane Richardson

BPH vs TRT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 7, Grand League

BPH-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Tom Kohler Cadmore

Batter: Sam Hain, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Colin Munro

All-rounder: Daniel Sams, Imad Wasim, Lewis Gregory

Bowler: Luke Wood, Adam Milne