BPH vs WEF Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s The Hundred Men's match - August 10th, 2023

The Birmingham Phoenix (BPH) are set to face the Welsh Fire (WEF) in the 14th match of The Men's Hundred at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Thursday, August 10.

Led by Moeen Ali, the Pheonix have had a poor start to their campaign, holding the wooden spoon in the tournament. They started the competition with two consecutive no-result encounters. In their third contest, they suffered a defeat against the Manchester Originals.

On the other hand, Tom Abell's Welsh Fire are currently occupying the third spot on the table. They began their campaign with a win over the Manchester Originals in a rain-affected encounter. They lost the third game to the Southern Brave, while the third game ended in a thrilling tie against the Oval Invincibles.

As the excitement continues to build, here are three players you may consider picking as captain or vice-captain for the BPH vs WEF Dream11 game.

#3 Ben Howell (BPH) - 7.5 Credits

Ben Howell, the Birmingham Phoenix all-rounder, picked up three wickets with his medium-pace bowling in two encounters. Though the all-rounder is yet to fire with the bat, we can expect him to reverse the fortunes in the batting department.

Howell appears to be a decent vice-captaincy choice given his good ability to bat and bowl in your BPH vs WEF Dream11 game.

#2 Shaheen Shah Afridi (WEF) - 9 Credits

Shaheen Shahi Afridi, the Welsh Fire star bowler, is the team's leading wicket-taker with five scalps from three encounters. He is hitting the perfect lines and lengths, especially with the new ball.

Known as a partnership breaker, Afridi is expected to be crucial in the powerplay and death overs. He goes into this encounter as an impressive captaincy choice in the BPH vs WEF Dream11 game.

#1 David Willey (WEF) - 8 Credits

David Willey is one of the all-rounders to watch out for in this encounter. Given Willey’s ability to showcase his batting and bowling prowess, he enters this contest as the most valuable captaincy choice.

Willey has amassed 47 runs from three innings and scalped three wickets with the ball in hand, making him a standout captaincy pick for the BPH vs WEF Dream11 game.

