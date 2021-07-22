BPH-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report For The Hundred Women's Match 2

The opening game of The Hundred women's competition between the Oval Invincibles Women and Manchester Originals Women, which saw the former emerge victorious, received a tremendous response from all around the globe. We now head into the second match of the new action-packed 100-ball competition which will see Birmingham Phoenix Women host London Spirit Women at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Friday.

Many pundits have even augured The Hundred as a pathway for cricket to make an entry into the Olympics, with an over constituting five balls and one bowler allowed to bowl two overs in succession.

Birmingham Phoenix Women will be led by explosive wicketkeeper-batter Amy Jones following a late dropout of star Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry, who was initially set to captain the side. Phoenix Women have also managed to rope in number one batter in women’s T20Is Shafali Verma as a replacement for New Zealand international Sophie Devine. Meanwhile, the remaining overseas spots will be filled by Katie Mack and Erin Burns. They have a good domestic unit too, with the likes of Georgia Elwiss, Eve Jones and Kirstie Gordon all looking to draw the attention of the national team selectors on this big stage.

London Spirit Women, on the other hand, have a star-studded squad decorated with a perfect balance of youth and experience. The Lord's-based franchise will be led by England Women's skipper Heather Knight. 2017 World Cup winner Tammy Beaumont and West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin will be among the most prominent names in the squad. Deepti Sharma and Proteas all-rounder Chloe Tryon will occupy the remainder of the overseas spots. The likes of Naomi Dattani, Charlie Dean, Freya Davies and Sophie Munro will be looking to make an impact on this grand stage. Amara Carr, who can score some quickfire runs, will be donning the gloves for London Spirit Women.

Given the international exposure at their disposal, Spirit Women will start as favorites but one cannot outweigh the explosive batting line-up of Phoenix Women. All in all, we will be in for an enticing, fast-paced cricketing action at Edgbaston between these two extremely talented sides on Friday.

Squads to choose from

Birmingham Phoenix Women

Amy Jones (C & WK), Shafali Verma, Ria Fackrell, Marie Kelly, Evelyn Jones, Emily Arlott, Kirstie Gordon, Phoebe Franklin, Abtaha Maqsood, Thea Brookes, Gwen Davies, Isabelle Wong, Georgia Elwiss, Erin Burns and Katie Mack.

London Spirit Women

Heather Knight (C), Deandra Dottin, Naomi Dattani, Deepti Sharma, Amara Carr (WK), Aylish Cranstone, Danielle Gibson, Susie Rowe, Chloe Tryon, Charlie Dean, Freya Davies, Sophie Munro, Tammy Beaumont, Grace Scrivens and Alice Monaghan.

BPH-W vs LNS-W Probable Playing 11

Birmingham Phoenix Women

Amy Jones (C & WK), Shafali Verma, Marie Kelly, Evelyn Jones, Kirstie Gordon, Phoebe Franklin, Abtaha Maqsood, Isabelle Wong, Georgia Elwiss, Erin Burns, Katie Mack.

London Spirit Women

Heather Knight (C), Deandra Dottin, Naomi Dattani, Deepti Sharma, Amara Carr (WK), Chloe Tryon, Charlie Dean, Freya Davies, Sophie Munro, Tammy Beaumont, Grace Scrivens.

Match Details

Match: Birmingham Phoenix Women vs London Spirit Women, The Hundred Women's, Match 2

Date and Time: 23rd July 2021, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Edgbaston is a sporting one that has something in it for both batters and bowlers. The pacers are expected to get some movement early on with the new ball and the Edgbaston track has a true bounce which should help the bowlers in scalping wickets. The spinners will also have a role to play as the game progresses. The batters will need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears, with the wickets in hand being crucial for either side. One must not hesitate to bat first upon winning the toss as the majority of the matches played at the venue have been won by teams batting first. The average first innings score at Edgbaston is 158 runs.

BPH-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Prediction (The Hundred)

BPH-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Prediction - The Hundred Women's

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amy Jones, Tammy Beaumont, Shafali Verma, Evelyn Jones, Heather Knight, Deandra Dottin, Georgia Elwiss, Naomi Dattani, Kirstie Gordon, Freya Davies, Sophie Munro.

Captain: Heather Knight. Vice-captain: Amy Jones

BPH-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Prediction - The Hundred Women's

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amy Jones, Tammy Beaumont, Shafali Verma, Evelyn Jones, Heather Knight, Erin Burns, Naomi Dattani, Deepti Sharma, Kirstie Gordon, Abtaha Maqsood, Freya Davies.

Captain: Evelyn Jones. Vice-captain: Shafali Verma.

Edited by Samya Majumdar