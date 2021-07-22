BPH-W vs. LNS-W Dream11 prediction: Top 3 picks for today's The Hundred Women's match

Birmingham Phoenix Women will take on London Spirit Women in the second match of The Hundred Women 2021 at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Birmingham Phoenix Women have some big names in their squad like Shafali Verma and Amy Jones. Meanwhile, London Spirit Women match their opponents with Heather Knight, Deandra Dottin, Deepti Sharma, and Tammy Beaumont.

Both teams will be looking to kick-start their campaign in The Hundred Women 2021 on a winning note.

That said, here are three players who can be top picks for your Dream11 team ahead of the upcoming fixture in The Hundred Women 2021.

#3 Shafali Verma

Indian opener Shafali Verma is known to be dangerous at the top of the order and has been impressive in her short career.

She has amassed 665 runs at an average of 27.70 and a strike rate of 145.19 in T20Is. Therefore, she will look to carry on her impressive form into the tournament.

#2 Heather Knight

England skipper Heather Knight was in good form in the recently concluded ODI and T20I series against India. She has been prolific for England, scoring over 3000 runs in ODIs and 1337 runs in T20Is.

Moreover, she is handy with the ball as well. Heather Knight has 50 ODI and 20 T20I wickets to her name. She will captain the London Spirit Women and is a top pick for your Dream11 team ahead of this clash in The Hundred 2021.

#1 Tammy Beaumont

England opener Tammy Beaumont has been a consistent scorer for her side. She performed well in the limited-overs series against India as well recently.

Beaumont will be the batting mainstay for the London Spirit Women. She will want to carry forward a good run as her side looks to get off to a winning start in The Hundred 2021.

