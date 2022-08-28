BPH-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Women's Hundred 2022, Match 20

The 20th match of the Women's Hundred 2022 will see Birmingham Phoenix (BPH-W) take on Manchester Originals Women (MNR-W) at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday, August 27. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BPH-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Prediction.

Birmingham Phoenix are almost assured of a place in the top two with only one loss in four matches. Their overseas trio of Sophie Molineux, Ellyse Perry, and Sophie Devine have been brilliant, being impressive in all three facets of the game. As for the Manchester Originals, they are not in the best of form leading into the game. However, they will fancy their chances of a win with the likes of Sophie Ecclestone and Lizelle Lee in decent form. With two valuable points up for grabs, a cracking game beckons in Birmingham.

BPH-W vs MNR-W Match Details

The 20th match of the Women's Hundred between Birmingham Phoenix Women and Manchester Originals Women will be played on August 28 at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The game is set to take place at 8:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BPH-W vs MNR-W, The Women's Hundred 2022, Match 20

Date and Time: 28th August 2022, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Live Streaming: Fancode

BPH-W vs MNR-W Pitch Report

The pitch in Birmingham has been a good one to bat on with the average score being 134. There is not much swing available with only pacers only accounting for two wickets in the powerplay phase all season. Teams have preferred to defend scores at the venue, a trend which should continue in this game as well.

Matches won by teams batting first at the venue: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first at the venue: 1

1st innings score: 135

2nd innings score: 133

BPH-W vs MNR-W Form Guide

Birmingham Phoenix: WWWL

Manchester Originals: LWLL

BPH-W vs MNR-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Birmingham Phoenix Women injury/team news

No changes are expected for the Birmingham Phoenix.

Birmingham Phoenix Women probable playing 11

Sophie Devine (c), Eve Jones, Amy Jones (wk), Ellyse Perry, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Elwiss, Issy Wong, Emily Arlott, Phoebe Franklin, Kirstie Gordon and Abtaha Maqsood.

Manchester Originals Women injury/team news

Amy Satterthwaite should replace Deandra Dottin, who is not available.

Manchester Originals Women probable playing 11

Emma Lamb, Lizelle Lee, Amy Satterthwaite, Ami Campbell, Sophie Ecclestone, Lea Tahuhu, Kate Cross (c), Ellie Threlkeld (wk), Cordelia Griffith, Grace Potts and Hannah Jones.

BPH-W vs MNR-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Amy Jones (4 matches, 112 runs, Average: 37.33)

Amy Jones has excelled in the top order, scoring 112 runs in four matches. 92 of those runs have come at Edgbaston with a Player of the Match award to her name as well. With her keeping skills also adding value, Jones is a top pick for this BPH-W vs MNR-W game.

Top Batter Pick

Emma Lamb (4 matches, 106 runs, Average: 36.20)

Emma Lamb has done well at the top of the order with 106 runs this season. While her strike rate is on the slower side, Lamb has two scores of 30 or more at the top of the order. With Lamb also capable of picking up a wicket or two, she is one to watch out for in this game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sophie Devine (4 matches, 90 runs, Strike-Rate: 176.47)

Sophie Devine is yet to reach her high standards. However, she has still managed 90 runs at a sparkling strike rate of 176.47. She has not bowled in the last couple of matches, but has two wickets to her name this season. With the conditions suiting Devine, she is a must-have in your BPH-W vs MNR-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Sophie Ecclestone (4 matches, 61 runs, 4 wickets)

Sophie Ecclestone has been Manchester Originals' go-to player with 61 runs and four wickets to her name. She has a batting strike rate of 160 this season, scoring key boundaries towards the end of the innings. Given her bowling prowess, she is a top pick for your BPH-W vs MNR-W Dream11 fantasy team.

BPH-W vs MNR-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Sophie Devine

Sophie Devine has scores of 48 (25) and 19 (11) in Birmingham this season. She has a heap of experience under her belt and has a knack for scoring big runs. With Devine being due a big one, she is bound to be a good captaincy option for this BPH-W vs MNR-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Sophie Ecclestone

Sophie Ecclestone has the second highest strike rate with the bat for the Manchester Originals. However, Deandra Dottin, who has the highest, is not available for this game, leaving a lot on Ecclestone's shoulders. With Ecclestone adding value with both the bat and ball, she is a popular captaincy pick for this game.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BPH-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Sophie Devine 90 runs in 4 matches Sophie Ecclestone 61 runs, 4 wickets in 4 matches Emily Arlott 5 wickets in 4 matches Sophie Molineux 4 wickets in 4 matches Emma Lamb 106 runs in 4 matches

BPH-W vs MNR-W match expert tips

Top-order batters have done most of the scoring in Birmingham this season. There is not much swing available for the pacers with the new ball, allowing the likes of Amy Jones and Sophie Devine to excel in the powerplay and in the middle overs. Given the conditions, both sets of openers should be good options for the BPH-W vs MNR-W clash.

BPH-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Prediction Today (The Women's Hundred 2022)

BPH-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

BPH-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Amy Jones

Batters: Ellyse Perry, Amy Satterthwaite, Lizelle Lee

All-rounders: Sophie Ecclestone (c), Sophie Devine (vc), Emma Lamb, Sophie Molineux

Bowlers: Kate Cross, Issy Wong, Emily Arlott

BPH-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

BPH-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Amy Jones

Batters: Ellyse Perry, Eve Jones, Lizelle Lee

All-rounders: Sophie Ecclestone, Sophie Devine (c), Emma Lamb (vc), Sophie Molineux

Bowlers: Hannah Jones, Lea Tahuhu, Emily Arlott

