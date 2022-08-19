BPH-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for the Women's Hundred 2022, Match 11

The 11th match of the Women's Hundred 2022 will see the Northern Superchargers Women (NOS-W) take on Birmingham Phoenix Women (BPH-W) at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Friday, August 19.

Birmingham Phoenix have started their campaign strongly with two wins in as many games. The overseas trio of Elyse Perry, Sophie Devine, and Sophie Molineux have stepped up for the Phoenix, who look quite well-balanced on paper.

The Northern Superchargers, meanwhile, come into the game on the back of a big win against the London Spirit and will be keen to sustain their newfound form. A lot depends on their top-heavy batting unit comprising Alyssa Healy and Laura Wolvaardt. While home conditions should favor the Phoenix, the Northern Superchargers are well and truly capable of winning the contest.

All in all, an entertaining game beckons with two valuable points up for grabs in Birmingham.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this BPH vs NOS match, click here!

BPH-W vs NOS-W Probable Playing 11 Today

NOS-W XI

Alyssa Healy (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Bess Heath, Laura Wolvaardt, Hollie Armitage (c), Alice Davidson-Richards, Jenny Gunn, Linsey Smith, Beth Langston, Lucy Higham and Katie Levick.

BPH-W XI

Sophie Devine (c), Eve Jones, Amy Jones (wk), Ellyse Perry, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Elwiss, Gwenan Davies, Issy Wong, Emily Arlott, Kirstie Gordon and Abtaha Maqsood.

Match Details

BPH-W vs NOS-W, The Women's Hundred 2022, Match 11

Date and Time: 19th August 2022, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Pitch Report

A good batting track awaits the two sides at Edgbaston with there being little help on offer for the pacers. The batters will look to maximize the powerplay field restrictions, with the new ball likely to come nicely on to the bat. There should be some turn available for the spinners in the middle overs, making for a good contest between the bat and ball. Teams have preferred to chase upon winning the toss in the Hundred, a trend that should continue in this game as well.

Today's BPH-W vs NOS-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Alyssa Healy: Alyssa Healy has threatened to take off in both games with scores of 22 (17) and 15 (seven). The Australian opener is one of the best in the business with a heap of experience under her belt. With the wicketkeeper-batter due for a big knock for the Superchargers, she is one to keep an eye on in this game.

Batter

Eve Jones: Eve Jones, who was one of the star performers in the Hundred last year, has not had the best of starts this time around. Despite batting at the top of the order, Eve has scored only 12 runs in two matches. However, given the batting-friendly conditions on offer, Jones could be backed to overturn her form today, making her a handy pick for your BPH-W vs NOS-W Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Sophie Devine: Sophie Devine has translated her international form into the Hundred, scoring 64 runs and picking up two wickets for Birmingham Phoenix. The star all-rounder has been brilliant with the bat in the powerplay, striking at over 160. With the conditions suiting her skill-set as well, Devine is a must-have in your BPH-W vs NOS-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Linsey Smith: Linsey Smith has started the season slowly, picking up only one wicket in two matches. But she is an experienced and consistent performer with the ball, with her accuracy and ability to churn out economical spells in the middle overs being noteworthy. With the Northern Superchargers' spinner showing signs of returning to form in her previous outing against Trent Rockets, she could be amongst the wickets in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in BPH-W vs NOS-W Dream11 prediction team

Alice Davidson-Richards (NOS-W)

Alyssa Healy (NOS-W)

Sophie Devine (BPH-W)

Important stats for BPH-W vs NOS-W Dream11 prediction team

Ellyse Perry - 97 runs in 2 Hundred 2022 matches, SR: 164.40

Laura Wolvaardt - 73 runs in 2 Hundred 2022 innings, Average: 73.00

Sophie Molineux - 2 wickets in 2 Hundred 2022 matches, Average: 18.50

BPH-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Prediction Today (The Women's Hundred 2022)

BPH-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - Women's Hundred 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alyssa Healy, Sophie Devine, Laura Wolvaardt, Eve Jones, Jemimah Rodrigues, Georgia Elwiss, Sophie Molineux, Alice Davidson-Richards, Linsey Smith, Issy Wong and Emily Arlott.

Captain: Alyssa Healy. Vice-captain: Sophie Devine.

BPH-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - Women's Hundred 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alyssa Healy, Sophie Devine, Laura Wolvaardt, Elyse Perry, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jenny Gunn, Sophie Molineux, Alice Davidson-Richards, Lucy Higham, Issy Wong and Emily Arlott.

Captain: Alyssa Healy. Vice-captain: Sophie Molineux.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar