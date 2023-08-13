BPH-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Hundred Women's 2023, Match 19

The 19th match of the Hundred Women's 2023 will see Birmingham Phoenix Women (BPH-W) square off against Oval Invincibles Women (OVI-W) at the Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday, August 13.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BPH-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Birmingham Phoenix Women have won none of their last four matches of the season. Oval Invincibles Women, on the other hand, have won one of their last four matches of the tournament. Birmingham Phoenix Women will give it their all to win the match but Oval Invincibles Women are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BPH-W vs OVI-W Match Details

The 19th match of the Hundred Women's 2023 will be played on August 13 at the Edgbaston in Birmingham. The game is set to take place at 7:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BPH-W vs OVI-W, Match 19

Date and Time: 13 August, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced and both the pacers and the spinners will be crucial on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second. It is advisable to focus on all-rounders since they can help you earn points from both batting and bowling.

BPH-W vs OVI-W Form Guide

BPH-W - Won 0 of their last 4 matches

OVI-W - Won 1 of their last 4 matches

BPH-W vs OVI-W Probable Playing XI

BPH-W Playing XI

No injury updates.

E Jones (c), S Kalis, Chloe Brewer, E Burns, S Devine, A Jones (wk), A Freeborn, E Arlott, Issy Wong, Hannah Baker, K Levick.

OVI-W Playing XI

No injury updates.

L Winfield (wk), S Bates, Alice Capsey, C Griffith, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, M Kapp, D van Niekerk (c), M Villiers, B Langston, E Gray, Sophia Smale.

BPH-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

L Winfield

L Winfield is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. A Jones is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Capsey

S Bates and A Capsey are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. E Jones played exceptionally well in the last matches so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

M Kapp

S Devine and M Kapp are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. P Scholfield is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

K Levick

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Levick and H Baker. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are also expected to bowl in death overs. I Wong is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BPH-W vs OVI-W match captain and vice-captain choices

M Kapp

M Kapp will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. Kapp has earned 260 points in the last three matches.

S Devine

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Devine the captain of the grand league teams as she will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs. She has earned 136 points in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for BPH-W vs OVI-W, Match 19

A Capsey

M Kapp

K Levick

S Devine

P Scholfield

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders in the team. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: L Winfield, A Jones.

Batters: A Capsey, S Bates.

All-rounders: M Kapp, P Scholfield, T Flintoff, S Devine, R Macdonald.

Bowlers: K Levick, H Baker.

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: L Winfield, A Jones.

Batters: A Capsey.

All-rounders: M Kapp, P Scholfield, T Flintoff, S Devine, R Macdonald.

Bowlers: K Levick, H Baker, E Gray.