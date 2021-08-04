BPH-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for The Hundred Women's Match 18

Birmingham Phoenix Women will take on Oval Invincibles Women in the 18th match of The Hundred Women's competition at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham on Wednesday.
Birmingham Phoenix Women have won once and lost thrice in their four The Hundred matches so far. Trent Rockets Women defeated them by 11 runs in their last game. Meanwhile, Oval Invincibles Women have won two of their four The Hundred matches. They will head into today's fixture on the back of two losses on the bounce.
BPH-W vs OVI-W Probable Playing 11 Today
BPH-W XI
Shafali Verma, Evelyn Jones, Amy Ellen Jones (c & wk), Katie Mack, Erin Burns, Georgia Elwiss, Emily Arlott, Gwenan Davies, Isabelle Wong, Kirstie Gordon, Abtaha Maqsood
OVI-W XI
Georgia Adams, Alice Capsey, Sarah Bryce (wk), Fran Wilson, Dane van Niekerk (c), Mady Villiers, Natasha Farrant, Grace Gibbs, Joanne Gardner, Eva Gray, Danielle Gregory
Match Details
BPH-W vs OVI-W, 18th Match, The Hundred Women's
Date and Time: 4th August, 2021, 8:00 PM IST
Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham
Pitch Report
The pitch at Edgbaston is expected to be balanced, with it expected to assist both bowlers and batters. Spinners can also use the turn available off the track to their advantage. The average first innings score at the venue is 130 runs.
Today’s BPH-W vs OVI-W Dream11 match top picks
Wicket-keeper
Amy Jones - Amy Jones has been nothing short of fantastic and has delivered the goods in The Hundred. She has scored 107 runs in four matches so far.
Batters
Shafali Verma - Young sensation Shafali Verma is yet to find her footing in the competition. One can back her to play a decisive knock today.
Emma Jones - Emma Jones has been a consistent performer for her side. She has amassed 104 runs in the competition so far.
All-rounders
Dane van Niekerk - Dane van Niekerk has been one of the best performers for her side and should be included in your BPH-W vs OVI-W Dream11 fantasy team. She has scored 120 runs while also being great with the ball.
Bowlers
Kirstie Gordon - Kirstie Gordon will be leading the line for Birmingham Phoenix Women. Against Manchester Originals Women, she picked up three wickets!
Top 5 best players to pick in BPH-W vs OVI-W Dream11 prediction team
Dane van Niekerk (OVI-W) – 284 points
Tash Farrant (OVI-W) – 250 points
Alice Capsey (OVI-W) – 219 points
Mady Villiers (OVI-W) – 214 points
Amy Jones (BPH-W) – 208 points
Important stats for BPH-W vs OVI-W Dream11 prediction team
Dane van Niekerk: 120 runs and four wickets
Tash Farrant: Eight wickets
Alice Capsey: 85 runs and three wickets
Mady Villiers: Five wickets
Amy Jones: 107 runs
BPH-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Prediction Today (The Hundred Women's)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amy Jones, Alice Capsey, Evelyn Jones, Katie Mack, Shafali Verma, Dane Van Niekerk, Grace Gibbs, Georgia Elwiss, Tash Farrant, Kirstie Gordon, Mady Villiers
Captain: Dane Van Niekerk. Vice-captain: Alice Capsey
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amy Jones, Alice Capsey, Evelyn Jones, Katie Mack, Shafali Verma, Dane Van Niekerk, Grace Gibbs, Issy Wong, Tash Farrant, Kirstie Gordon, Mady Villiers
Captain: Tash Farrant. Vice-captain: Shafali Verma