BPH-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for The Hundred Women's Match 18

Birmingham Phoenix Women will take on Oval Invincibles Women in the 18th match of The Hundred Women's competition at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham on Wednesday.

Birmingham Phoenix Women have won once and lost thrice in their four The Hundred matches so far. Trent Rockets Women defeated them by 11 runs in their last game. Meanwhile, Oval Invincibles Women have won two of their four The Hundred matches. They will head into today's fixture on the back of two losses on the bounce.

BPH-W vs OVI-W Probable Playing 11 Today

BPH-W XI

Shafali Verma, Evelyn Jones, Amy Ellen Jones (c & wk), Katie Mack, Erin Burns, Georgia Elwiss, Emily Arlott, Gwenan Davies, Isabelle Wong, Kirstie Gordon, Abtaha Maqsood

OVI-W XI

Georgia Adams, Alice Capsey, Sarah Bryce (wk), Fran Wilson, Dane van Niekerk (c), Mady Villiers, Natasha Farrant, Grace Gibbs, Joanne Gardner, Eva Gray, Danielle Gregory

Match Details

BPH-W vs OVI-W, 18th Match, The Hundred Women's

Date and Time: 4th August, 2021, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Pitch Report

The pitch at Edgbaston is expected to be balanced, with it expected to assist both bowlers and batters. Spinners can also use the turn available off the track to their advantage. The average first innings score at the venue is 130 runs.

Today’s BPH-W vs OVI-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Amy Jones - Amy Jones has been nothing short of fantastic and has delivered the goods in The Hundred. She has scored 107 runs in four matches so far.

Batters

Shafali Verma - Young sensation Shafali Verma is yet to find her footing in the competition. One can back her to play a decisive knock today.

Emma Jones - Emma Jones has been a consistent performer for her side. She has amassed 104 runs in the competition so far.

All-rounders

Dane van Niekerk - Dane van Niekerk has been one of the best performers for her side and should be included in your BPH-W vs OVI-W Dream11 fantasy team. She has scored 120 runs while also being great with the ball.

Bowlers

Kirstie Gordon - Kirstie Gordon will be leading the line for Birmingham Phoenix Women. Against Manchester Originals Women, she picked up three wickets!

Top 5 best players to pick in BPH-W vs OVI-W Dream11 prediction team

Dane van Niekerk (OVI-W) – 284 points

Tash Farrant (OVI-W) – 250 points

Alice Capsey (OVI-W) – 219 points

Mady Villiers (OVI-W) – 214 points

Amy Jones (BPH-W) – 208 points

Important stats for BPH-W vs OVI-W Dream11 prediction team

Dane van Niekerk: 120 runs and four wickets

Tash Farrant: Eight wickets

Alice Capsey: 85 runs and three wickets

Mady Villiers: Five wickets

Amy Jones: 107 runs

BPH-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Prediction Today (The Hundred Women's)

BPH-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - The Hundred Women's

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amy Jones, Alice Capsey, Evelyn Jones, Katie Mack, Shafali Verma, Dane Van Niekerk, Grace Gibbs, Georgia Elwiss, Tash Farrant, Kirstie Gordon, Mady Villiers

Captain: Dane Van Niekerk. Vice-captain: Alice Capsey

BPH-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - The Hundred Women's

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amy Jones, Alice Capsey, Evelyn Jones, Katie Mack, Shafali Verma, Dane Van Niekerk, Grace Gibbs, Issy Wong, Tash Farrant, Kirstie Gordon, Mady Villiers

Captain: Tash Farrant. Vice-captain: Shafali Verma

Edited by Samya Majumdar