BPH-W vs TRT-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s The Hundred Women’s match - August 5th, 2023

Birmingham Phoenix Women and Trent Rockets Women will go face to face in the seventh match of the Hundred Women's competition at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Saturday (August 5).

Birmingham Phoenix, led by Evelyn Jones, couldn’t create an impact in the team’s season opener as they lost to Northern Superchargers by seven wickets. Sophie Devine and Kattie Levick were the only players who did well for the side.

On the other hand, Trent Rockets Women also faced a similar fate after losing to Southern Brave by 27 runs.

Nat Sciver Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Bryony Smith did well in their roles but couldn’t take their team over the line. However, they will be determined to take their side to victory in this exciting clash.

On that note, here are three players you may consider picking as captain or vice-captain for the BPH-W vs TRT-W Dream11 game.

#3 Harmanpreet Kaur (TRT-W) - 9 Credits

India v Australia - T20 Series: Game 4

Harmanpreet Kaur made her Hundred debut in the previous game against Northern Superchargers and couldn’t live up to expectations. She managed to score just 22 runs.

However, with a lot of experience, Kaur is expected to turn the tables and add some crucial runs. She appears to be a vital vice-captain for your fantasy team in the BPH-W vs TRT-W Dream11 game.

#2 Sophie Devine (BPH-W) - 9 Credits

T20 Super Smash - Wellington Blaze v Northern Brave Women

Sophie Devine is undoubtedly the valuable captaincy pick in any fantasy team. She scored a valuable 46 runs for her side in the previous contest but didn’t get enough support from other batters to put up a winning total on the board.

Moreover, she did well with the ball conceding just 1.30 runs per ball. She would be eager to give more valuable contributions in both departments in the BPH-W vs TRT-W Dream11 game.

#1 Nat Sciver (TRT-W) - 9 Credits

England v Australia - Women's Ashes: 1st We Got Game ODI

Nat Sciver batted at No.4 in the team's season opener, scoring 49 runs off just 31 balls at an excellent strike rate of 158.06. Interestingly, she didn’t roll her arm and we can expect her to take up the duties in this encounter.

With the all-rounder giving some valuable fantasy points in both batting and bowling departments, it would be safe to have her as a captain in the BPH-W vs TRT-W Dream11 game.

Poll : Who will fetch most points in today's BPH-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Contest? Nat Sciver Sophie Devine 0 votes