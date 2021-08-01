BPH-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for The Hundred Women, Match 14

Birmingham Phoenix Women will take on Trent Rockets Women in the 14th match of The Hundred Women at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham on Sunday.

Birmingham Phoenix Women have won once and lost twice in their three matches so far. With two points, they occupy the fourth position in the table. They were no match for Southern Brave in their previous game and ended up losing by eight wickets.

Trent Rockets Women, on the other hand, finally opened their account in the competition with a win over London Spirit Women recently.

BPH-W vs TRT-W Probable Playing 11 Today

BPH-W XI

Shafali Verma, Eve Jones, Amy Jones (c), Emily Arlott, Erin Burns, Katie Mack, Georgia Elwiss, Gwenan Davies, Issy Wong, Kirstie Gordon, Abtaha Maqsood

TRT-W XI

Rachel Priest (wk), Sammy-Jo Johnson, Natalie Sciver (c), Katherine Brunt, Heather Graham, Abigail Freeborn, Emily Windsor, Sarah Glenn, Kathryn Bryce, Lucy Higham, Michaela Kirk

Match Details

Match: BPH-W vs TRT-W, 14th Match

Date and Time: August 1, 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to be balanced, and both bowlers and batters will find something on it. Spinners can also use the turn on the track to their advantage. The average first innings score here is 130.

Today’s BPH-W vs TRT-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Amy Jones has been nothing short of fantastic and has delivered the goods. She has scored 106 runs in three matches so far.

Batters

Young sensation Shafali Verma is yet to find her footing in the competition. One can back her to play a decisive knock here.

Emma Jones has been a consistent performer for her side. She has amassed 87 runs so far.

All-rounders

Natalie Sciver has been one of the best performers for her side and should be included in the BPH-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Fantasy side. She has scored 109 runs so far and has been great with the ball as well.

Sammy Jo-Johnson was simply sensational in the match against Northern Spirit Women. She picked up a four-wicket haul to completely rattle the opposition.

Bowlers

Kirstie Gordon will be leading the line for Birmingham Phoenix Women. Against Manchester Originals Women, she scalped three wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in BPH-W vs TRT-W Dream11 prediction team

Sammy Jo-Johnson (TRT-W) – 261 points

Natalie Sciver (TRT-W) – 210 points

Amy Jones (BPH-W) – 191 points

Rachel Priest (TRT-W) – 156 points

Katherine Brunt (TRT-W) – 156 points

Important stats for BPH-W vs TRT-W Dream11 prediction team

Sammy Jo-Johnson: 42 runs and 6 wickets

Natalie Sciver: 109 runs and 2 wickets

Amy Jones: 106 runs

Rachel Priest: 84 runs

Katherine Brunt: 73 runs and 1 wicket

BPH-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Prediction Today

BPH-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amy Jones, Rachel Priest, Evelyn Jones, Katie Mack, Shafali Verma, Sammy Jo-Johnson, Natalie Sciver, Katherine Brunt, Kirstie Gordon, Sarah Glenn, Lucy Higham

Captain: Natalie Sciver, Vice-Captain: Sammy Jo-Johnson

BPH-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amy Jones, Evelyn Jones, Katie Mack, Shafali Verma, Sammy Jo-Johnson, Natalie Sciver, Erin Burns, Katherine Brunt, Kirstie Gordon, Sarah Glenn, Lucy Higham

Captain: Amy Jones, Vice-Captain: Katherine Brunt

Edited by Arjun Panchadar