BPH-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for the Women's Hundred 2022, Match 7

The seventh match of the Women's Hundred 2022 has Birmingham Phoenix Women (BPH-W) taking on Trent Rockets Women (TRT-W) at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Monday, August 15.

Both the Phoenix and Rockets started their respective campaigns with a win, albeit in contrasting fashions. While the Rockets put in a brilliant bowling performance to get past the Manchester Originals, it was Birmingham Phoenix's batting unit that came up with the goods in their win against Welsh Fire. Given their batting firepower, Birmingham Phoenix will head into this game as the favorites. However, the Trent Rockets will fancy their chances as well with the likes of Alana King and Elyse Villani in their ranks. All in all, an intriguing game beckons with two valuable points up for grabs.

BPH-W vs TRT-W Probable Playing 11 Today

TRT-W XI

Bryony Smith, Elyse Villani (c), Marie Kelly, Mignon du Preez, Abi Freeborn (wk), Katherine Brunt, Alana King, Sarah Glenn, Kathryn Bryce, Sophie Munro and Georgia Davis/Nat Sciver.

BPH-W XI

Sophie Devine (c), Eve Jones, Amy Jones (wk), Ellyse Perry, Sophie Molineux, Issy Wong, Emily Arlott, Georgia Elwiss, Gwenan Davies, Kirstie Gordon and Abtaha Maqsood.

Match Details

BPH-W vs TRT-W, The Women's Hundred 2022, Match 7

Date and Time: 15th August 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Pitch Report

A decent batting track awaits the two sides, with the bowlers also likely to get some help off the surface. The batters will look to maximize the powerplay field restrictions with runscoring being slightly easier against the hard new ball. As the match progresses, the pitch can slow down and bring the spinners into play. A change of pace will be a viable option in the backend of the innings for the bowlers, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Today's BPH-W vs TRT-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Amy Jones: Amy Jones did not have the best of starts to her Hundred campaign, unable to get going in the middle phase against Welsh Fire. However, she is an experienced player who has a good technique against both pace and spin. With Amy Jones also in decent form over the last few weeks, she is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Marie Kelly: Marie Kelly is a bright young player who is known for scoring quick runs in the top order. Kelly is capable of taking on the bowling from ball one, impressing on the domestic circuit as well. Although she did not score many runs in the previous game, Kelly could be backed to make up for it against Birmingham Phoenix.

All-rounder

Sophie Devine: Sophie Devine has been in fine form over the last few weeks, impressing for New Zealand with the bat. She also had a fine outing against Welsh Fire as well, scoring 48 runs off just 25 balls. With the Birmingham Phoenix captain likely to play a role with the ball, Devine should be a good addition to your BPH-W vs TRT-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Alana King: Alana King was the star of the show in Trent Rockets' win over the Manchester Originals, scoring valuable runs down the order and picking up four wickets. King, who also claimed a hat-trick with the ball in the previous game, is a skillful leggie who has a knack for picking wickets at times of need. With her all-round skills holding her in good stead, she is a must-have in your BPH-W vs TRT-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in BPH-W vs TRT-W Dream11 prediction team

Sarah Glenn (TRT-W)

Bryony Smith (TRT-W)

Sophie Devine (BPH-W)

Important stats for BPH-W vs TRT-W Dream11 prediction team

Ellyse Perry - 58(31) vs Welsh Fire Women in the previous game

Georgia Elwiss - 2/29 vs Welsh Fire Women in the previous game

Alana King - 19(9) and 4/15 vs Manchester Originals in the previous game

BPH-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Prediction Today (The Women's Hundred 2022)

BPH-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - The Women's Hundred 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amy Jones, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Mignon du Preez, Marie Kelly, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Molineux, Bryony Smith, Alana King, Kirstie Gordon and Issy Wong.

Captain: Sophie Devine. Vice-captain: Bryony Smith.

BPH-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - The Women's Hundred 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amy Jones, Eve Jones, Sophie Devine, Elyse Villani, Marie Kelly, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Molineux, Bryony Smith, Alana King, Abtaha Maqsood and Issy Wong.

Captain: Bryony Smith. Vice-captain: Amy Jones.

