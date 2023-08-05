Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Trent Rockets Women - The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023

Birmingham Phoenix Women will take on Trent Rockets Women in Match No. 7 of the The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023 at the Edgbaston, Birmingham on Saturday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BPH-W vs TRT-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Both teams have started the 2023 season with a loss. Birmingham Phoenix Women managed to post only 110 against Northern Superchargers Women and lost by seven wickets with 22 balls to spare.

On the other hand, Trent Rockets Women went down against Southern Brave Women in the opening game of the tournament. They fell 27 runs short while chasing 158.

BPH-W vs TRT-W, Match Details

The 7th match of the The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023 between Birmingham Phoenix Women and Trent Rockets Women will be played on August 5th 2023 at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The game is set to take place at 7 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BPH-W vs TRT-W

Date & Time: August 5th 2023, 7 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Pitch Report

The pitch at Edgbaston in Birmingham is usually a very good one to bat on. There might be some movement with the new ball for the seamers and spinners have generally found a bit of turn as well at this venue.

BPH-W vs TRT-W Probable Playing 11 today

Birmingham Phoenix Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

Birmingham Phoenix Women Probable Playing XI: Sophie Devine, Evelyn Jones (c), Amy Jones (wk), Erin Burns, Tess Flintoff, Emily Arlott, Issy Wong, Abigail Freeborn, Charis Pavely, Hannah Baker, Katie Levick

Trent Rockets Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

Trent Rockets Women Probable Playing XI: Lizelle Lee (wk), Bryony Smith, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Fran Wilson, Joanne Gardner, Naomi Dattani, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Alana King, Alexa Stonehouse, Kirstie Gordon

Today’s BPH-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Lizelle Lee (1 match, 11 runs)

Lizelle Lee did not make a big contribution with the bat in the last encounter. The South African wicket-keeper batter got just 11 but she is a quality player and she can get big runs.

Top Batter Pick

Harmanpreet Kaur (1 match, 22 runs)

Harmanpreet Kaur looked in good touch in her debut game for TRT-W. She made 22 off 17 balls, hitting two fours and a six but she couldn’t convert her start.

Top All-rounder Pick

Erin Burns (1 match, 3 runs, 0 wickets)

Erin Burns failed with the bat and made just 3 off 5 balls. However, the off-spinning all-rounder bowled well and gave away only 17 runs from 15 balls.

Top Bowler Pick

Katie Levick (1 match, 1 wicket)

Katie Levick was very good with the ball for BPH-W. The leg-spinner returned with figures of 1/18 from 20 balls.

BPH-W vs TRT-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Sophie Devine (1 match, 46 runs, 0 wickets)

Sophie Devine was the best batter for BPH-W. The veteran White Ferns all-rounder smashed 46 off 36 deliveries and she struck six fours along with one six in her knock. She bowled 10 balls and gave away only 13 runs.

Nat Sciver-Brunt (1 match, 49 runs)

Nat Sciver-Brunt did not bowl in the last game but she top-scored for TRT-W. The TRT-W skipper racked up 49 from 31 balls in a knock which comprised of seven fours and one six.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BPH-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Sophie Devine 46 runs & 0 wickets in 1 match Nat Sciver-Brunt 49 runs in 1 match Harmanpreet Kaur 22 runs in 1 match Bryony Smith 2 wickets in 1 match Katie Levick 1 wicket in 1 match

BPH-W vs TRT-W match expert tips

Both teams have some match-winning all-rounders and quality top-order batters and they will be the key. Thus, the likes of Harmanpreet Kaur, Evelyn Jones, Sophie Devine, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Erin Burns will be the ones to watch out for.

BPH-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Northern Superchargers Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women - The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Lizelle Lee

Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur, Evelyn Jones, Bryony Smith

All-rounders: Sophie Devine (vc), Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Erin Burns

Bowlers: Issy Wong, Alana King, Katie Levick

BPH-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Northern Superchargers Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women - The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Lizelle Lee, Amy Jones

Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur (c)

All-rounders: Sophie Devine, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Erin Burns (vc), Naomi Dattani

Bowlers: Alana King, Katie Levick, Tess Flintoff