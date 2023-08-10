BPH-W vs WEF-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s The Hundred Women’s match - August 10th, 2023

Birmingham Phoenix Women and Welsh Fire Women will be up against each other in the 14th match of the Hundred Women's competition at Edgbaston, Birmingham on August 10, Thursday.

Birmingham Phoenix, led by Sophie Devine, is yet to experience a significant breakthrough in this competition. Their journey started on a somber note with a loss against Northern Superchargers. Their second encounter ended without a ball being bowled.

In their subsequent contest, they once again tasted defeat against Manchester Originals. To regain their momentum, they should regroup and give a collective effort in order to get back to winning ways.

In contrast, Welsh Fire have achieved two victories out of three matches with one game falling victim to the weather. They began the competition with no result. Later, in their next two encounters, they defeated Southern Brave and Oval Invincibles quite convincingly.

With that perspective in mind, here are three players you may consider picking as captain or vice-captain for the BPH-W vs WEF-W Dream11 game.

#3 Georgia Elwiss (WEF-W) - 7 Credits

Welsh Fire batter Georgia Elwiss has demonstrated excellent batting skills amassing 61 runs from two innings at an average of 61 and a strike rate of 124.48. Adding to her versatility, she showcased her bowling prowess by picking two wickets with her medium pace.

#2 Sophie Devine (BPH-W) - 9 Credits

Birmingham Phoenix skipper Sophie Devine is the team's leading run-scorer in the ongoing season with 73 runs from two encounters at an average of 36.50 and a strike rate of 119.67.

Though Devine didn’t share the bowling duties, we can expect her to roll her arm very soon and give a plethora of fantasy points in both departments for the BPH-W vs WEF-W Dream11 game.

#1 Hayley Matthews (WEF-W) - 9 Credits

Welsh Fire all-rounder Hayley Matthews is undoubtedly the most valuable player of this contest. The opening batter has amassed 65 runs from two encounters and scalped a wicket as well.

With Matthews displaying her potential to excel in both batting and bowling departments, she emerges as a standout captaincy choice in your fantasy XI for the BPH-W vs WEF-W Dream11 game.

