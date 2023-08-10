BPH-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Hundred Women's 2023, Match 14

The 14th match of the Hundred Women's 2023 will see Birmingham Phoenix Women (BPH-W) lock horns with Welsh Fire Women (WEF-W) at the Edgbaston in Birmingham on Thursday.

Ahead of the exciting match, here's everything you need to know about the BPH-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Prediction.

While Birmingham Phoenix Women are winless in their last three matches, Welsh Fire Women have won two of their last three games and will start as favorites.

BPH-W vs WEF-W Match Details, Hundred Women's 2023

The 14th match of the Hundred Women's 2023 will be played on August 10 at the Edgbaston in Birmingham. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BPH-W vs WEF-W, Hundred Women's 2023, Match 14,

Date and Time: 10th August 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

BPH-W vs WEF-W Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Pacers and spinners will both be crucial on this surface. Both teams will prefer to bat second.

BPH-W vs WEF-W Form Guide

BPH-W - Won 0 of their last 3 matches

WEF-W - Won 2 of their last 3 matches

BPH-W vs WEF-W Probable Playing XI

BPH-W Playing XI

No injury updates

E Jones (c), Davina Perrin, Charis Pavely, E Burns, S Devine, A Jones (wk), AJ Freeborn, E Arlott, Issy wong, Hannah Baker, K Levick.

WEF-W Playing XI

No injury updates

T Beaumont (c), S Dunkley, L Harris, E Windsor, A Griffiths, Hayley Matthews, G Elwiss, C Nicholas, G Davies, S Bryce (wk), S Ismail.

BPH-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Jones

A Jones is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of playing a big knock. S Bryce is another good pick for today's game.

Batters

S Dunkley

S Dunkley and T Beaumont are the two best batters picks for the Dream11 team. E Jones played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

H Matthews

A Griffiths and H Matthews are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Devine is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

S Ismail

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Levick and S Ismail. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches. I Wong is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BPH-W vs WEF-W match captain and vice-captain choices

H Matthews

H Matthews will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. She has smashed 65 runs and taken one wicket in the last two matches.

G Elwiss

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make G Elwiss as she will bat in the top order and has been in top form. You can make her the captain of the grand league teams. She has smashed 61 runs and taken two wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for BPH-W vs WEF-W, Match 14

S Devine

G Elwiss

H Matthews

S Ismail

A Griffiths

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Welsh Fire Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders in the team. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Welsh Fire Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Welsh Fire Women Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Wicketkeeper: A Jones

Batters: S Dunkley, T Beaumont

All-rounders: H Matthews (c), S Devine (vc), G Elwiss, A Griffiths

Bowlers: K Levick, H Baker, I Wong, S Ismail

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Welsh Fire Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Welsh Fire Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: S Bryce

Batters: S Dunkley

All-rounders: H Matthews (c), S Devine, G Elwiss (vc), A Griffiths

Bowlers: K Levick, H Baker, I Wong, S Ismail, F Davies