BPH-W vs WF-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for The Hundred Women, Match 23

Birmingham Phoenix Women will take on Welsh Fire Women in the 23rd match of The Hundred Women at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham on Monday.

With only two points and being stuck at the bottom of the table, Birmingham Phoenix Women need to win this contest and build a strong winning run. They have lost their last three matches in a row and have only won once in five games.

With four points, Welsh Fire Women are fifth in the table. They were defeated by Trent Rockets in their last match and need to seek more consistency.

BPH-W vs WF-W Probable Playing 11 Today

BPH-W XI

Shafali Verma, Eve Jones, Katie Mack, Amy Jones (c and wk), Erin Burns, Georgia Elwiss, Gwenan Davies, Issy Wong, Phoebe Franklin, Kirstie Gordon, Abtaha Maqsood

WF-W XI

Bryony Smith, Hayley Matthews, Georgia Redmayne, Sarah Taylor (wk), Sophie Luff (c), Georgia Hennessy, Piepa Cleary, Alex Griffiths, Katie George, Nicole Harvey, Hannah Baker

Match Details

BPH-W vs WF-W, 23rd Match

Date and Time: 9th August, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to be balanced and both bowlers and batters will find something on it. Spinners can also use the turn on the track to their advantage. The average first innings score here is 130. Both sides would like to chase first after winning the toss.

Today’s BPH-W vs WF-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Amy Jones has been nothing short of fantastic and has delivered the goods. She has scored 108 runs in five matches so far.

Batters

Young sensation Shafali Verma is yet to find her footing in the competition. One can back her to play a decisive knock here.

Evelyn Jones has been a consistent performer for her side. She has amassed 121 runs so far.

All-rounders

Hayley Matthews has been one of the best performers for her side and should be included in the BPH-W vs WF-W Dream11 Fantasy side. She has scored 183 runs so far and has been great with the ball as well.

Bowlers

Kirstie Gordon will be leading the line for Birmingham Phoenix Women. Against Manchester Originals Women, she struck three wickets!

Top 5 best players to pick in BPH-W vs WF-W Dream11 prediction team

Hayley Matthews (WF-W) – 445 points

Kirstie Gordon (BPH-W) – 274 points

Amy Jones (BPH-W) – 213 points

Bryony Smith (WF-W) – 206 points

Piepa Cleary (WF-W) – 180 points

Important stats for BPH-W vs WF-W Dream11 prediction team

Hayley Matthews: 183 runs and 7 wickets

Kirstie Gordon: 7 wickets

Amy Jones: 108 runs

Bryony Smith: 53 runs and 4 wickets

Piepa Cleary: 5 wickets

BPH-W vs WF-W Dream11 Prediction Today

BPH-W vs WF-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amy Jones, Georgia Redmayne, Evelyn Jones, Georgia Hennessy, Shafali Verma, Hayley Matthews, Bryony Smith, Erin Burns, Kirstie Gordon, Piepa Cleary, Issy Wong

Captain: Hayley Matthews, Vice-Captain: Bryony Smith

BPH-W vs WF-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amy Jones, Georgia Redmayne, Evelyn Jones, Shafali Verma, Georgia Elwiss, Hayley Matthews, Bryony Smith, Erin Burns, Kirstie Gordon, Piepa Cleary, Issy Wong

Captain: Erin Burns, Vice-Captain: Kirstie Gordon

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava