BPH-W vs WF-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for The Hundred Women, Match 23

Birmingham Phoenix Women will take on Welsh Fire Women in the 23rd match of The Hundred Women at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham on Monday.
With only two points and being stuck at the bottom of the table, Birmingham Phoenix Women need to win this contest and build a strong winning run. They have lost their last three matches in a row and have only won once in five games.
With four points, Welsh Fire Women are fifth in the table. They were defeated by Trent Rockets in their last match and need to seek more consistency.
BPH-W vs WF-W Probable Playing 11 Today
BPH-W XI
Shafali Verma, Eve Jones, Katie Mack, Amy Jones (c and wk), Erin Burns, Georgia Elwiss, Gwenan Davies, Issy Wong, Phoebe Franklin, Kirstie Gordon, Abtaha Maqsood
WF-W XI
Bryony Smith, Hayley Matthews, Georgia Redmayne, Sarah Taylor (wk), Sophie Luff (c), Georgia Hennessy, Piepa Cleary, Alex Griffiths, Katie George, Nicole Harvey, Hannah Baker
Match Details
BPH-W vs WF-W, 23rd Match
Date and Time: 9th August, 2021, 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham
Pitch Report
The pitch is expected to be balanced and both bowlers and batters will find something on it. Spinners can also use the turn on the track to their advantage. The average first innings score here is 130. Both sides would like to chase first after winning the toss.
Today’s BPH-W vs WF-W Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Amy Jones has been nothing short of fantastic and has delivered the goods. She has scored 108 runs in five matches so far.
Batters
Young sensation Shafali Verma is yet to find her footing in the competition. One can back her to play a decisive knock here.
Evelyn Jones has been a consistent performer for her side. She has amassed 121 runs so far.
All-rounders
Hayley Matthews has been one of the best performers for her side and should be included in the BPH-W vs WF-W Dream11 Fantasy side. She has scored 183 runs so far and has been great with the ball as well.
Bowlers
Kirstie Gordon will be leading the line for Birmingham Phoenix Women. Against Manchester Originals Women, she struck three wickets!
Top 5 best players to pick in BPH-W vs WF-W Dream11 prediction team
Hayley Matthews (WF-W) – 445 points
Kirstie Gordon (BPH-W) – 274 points
Amy Jones (BPH-W) – 213 points
Bryony Smith (WF-W) – 206 points
Piepa Cleary (WF-W) – 180 points
Important stats for BPH-W vs WF-W Dream11 prediction team
Hayley Matthews: 183 runs and 7 wickets
Kirstie Gordon: 7 wickets
Amy Jones: 108 runs
Bryony Smith: 53 runs and 4 wickets
Piepa Cleary: 5 wickets
BPH-W vs WF-W Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amy Jones, Georgia Redmayne, Evelyn Jones, Georgia Hennessy, Shafali Verma, Hayley Matthews, Bryony Smith, Erin Burns, Kirstie Gordon, Piepa Cleary, Issy Wong
Captain: Hayley Matthews, Vice-Captain: Bryony Smith
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amy Jones, Georgia Redmayne, Evelyn Jones, Shafali Verma, Georgia Elwiss, Hayley Matthews, Bryony Smith, Erin Burns, Kirstie Gordon, Piepa Cleary, Issy Wong
Captain: Erin Burns, Vice-Captain: Kirstie Gordon