BR vs JAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CPL 2021, Match 10

Match number 10 of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021 has the Barbados Royals (BR) taking on Jamaica Tallawahs (JAM) at Warner Park in St Kitts on Wednesday.

The Barbados Royals will look to sustain their newly-found momentum with a win in this contest. However, they face a strong Jamaica Tallawahs side boasting the likes of Andre Russell and Carlos Brathwaite. With two valuable points up for grabs, a cracking CPL game beckons in St Kitts.

BR vs JAM Probable Playing 11 Today

BR XI

Shai Hope (wk), Johnson Charles, Kyle Mayers, Glenn Phillips, Azam Khan, Jason Holder (c), Thisara Perera, Raymon Reifer, Mohammad Amir, Oshane Thomas and Hayden Walsh

JAM XI

Chadwick Walton (wk), Kennar Lewis, Haider Ali, Rovman Powell (c), Shamarh Brooks, Carlos Brathwaite, Andre Russell, Migael Pretorius, Chris Green, Veerasammy Permaul and Imran Khan

Match Details

BR vs JAM, CPL 2021, Match 10

Date and Time: 1st September 2021, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Warner Park, St Kitts

Pitch Report

Although this will be the second game of the day, the pitch should be a good one to bat on. The pacers will get the ball to move around in the early stages, making for a stern test for the batsmen in the powerplay overs. Wickets in hand will be key as the spinners will pose a threat in the middle overs. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with the ball skidding on under the lights. 160 should be a decent total at this venue, but both teams are capable of going well above and beyond.

Today’s BR vs JAM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Chadwick Walton: Chadwick Walton has impressed at the top of the order with his attacking brand of batting. Given his form and ability to score quick runs, Walton is one to watch out for in this game.

Batsman

Glenn Phillips: New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips has been in fine form in recent matches, scoring a fifty in the previous game. Taking into account his CPL exploits over the last few years, Phillips is a handy option to have in your BR vs JAM Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Andre Russell: One of the best players in the T20 format, Andre Russell has already showcased his prowess with a blazing fifty against the Saint Lucia Kings. With his bowling ability coming into play as well, Russell is a must-have in your BR vs JAM Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Mohammad Amir: Despite a sedate campaign in The Hundred, Mohammad Amir has starred for the Barbados Royals in the CPL with six wickets in three games. With the left-armer starting to swing the new ball and nailing the yorkers consistently, Amir should pick up a wicket or two in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in BR vs JAM Dream11 prediction team

Mohammad Amir (BR) - 195 points

Migael Pretorius (JAM) - 162 points

Oshane Thomas (BR) - 142 points

Important Stats for BR vs JAM Dream11 prediction team

Glenn Phillips: 85 runs in 3 CPL 2021 matches, Bat Average: 42.50

Migael Pretorius: 5 wickets in 2 CPL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 14.20

Mohammad Amir: 6 wickets in 3 CPL 2021 matches; Bowl Average: 10.67

BR vs JAM Dream11 Prediction Today (CPL 2021)

BR vs JAM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shai Hope, Haider Ali, Rovman Powell, Glenn Phillips, Kyle Mayers, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Mohd Amir, Imran Khan, Oshane Thomas and Migael Pretorius

Captain: Andre Russell. Vice-captain: Glenn Phillips

BR vs JAM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Chadwick Walton, Haider Ali, Rovman Powell, Glenn Phillips, Johnson Charles, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Mohd Amir, Chris Green, Oshane Thomas and Migael Pretorius

Captain: Rovman Powell. Vice-captain: Glenn Phillips

Edited by Samya Majumdar