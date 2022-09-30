BR vs JAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CPL 2022, Final

The final of CPL 2022 will see the Barbados Royals (BR) face Jamaica Tallawahs (JAM) at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Saturday, October 1. Ahead of the much-awaited match, here's everything you need to know about the BR vs JAM Dream11 prediction.

The Barbados Royals have been sensational in CPL 2022, winning nine out of their 11 matches. They put in a strong performance in the Qualifier, with Rakheem Cornwall and Mujeeb Ur Rahman standing out. Jamaica Tallawahs, meanwhile, came up with the goods against Guyana and Saint Lucia in the playoffs. The likes of Shamarh Brooks and Mohammad Amir have been in top form and will fancy their chances of going all the way. With the trophy up for grabs, a potential thriller beckons in Guyana.

BR vs JAM Match Details, CPL 2022

The final of CPL 2022 will see the Barbados Royals taking on the Jamaica Tallawahs at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Friday. The game is set to take place at 4:30 AM IST (Saturday). The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BR vs JAM, CPL 2022, Final

Date and Time: 1st October 2022, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Live Streaming: Fancode

BR vs JAM Pitch Report

The Providence Stadium in Guyana saw first-innings scores of 226, 148 and 195 in the playoffs. There is enough help on offer for both pacers and spinners, with wickets in the previous game being split equally between the two. Batting first has been the trend, with the record also favoring the teams batting first.

Matches won by teams batting first at the venue: 7

Matches won by teams bowling first at the venue: 2

1st-innings score: 174

2nd-innings score: 145

BR vs JAM Form Guide

Barbados Royals: L-W-W-W-L-W

Jamaica Tallawahs: L-L-NR-W-W

BR vs JAM probable playing 11s for today’s match

Barbados Royals injury/team news

No changes are expected.

Barbados Royals probable playing 11

Rakheem Cornwall, Kyle Mayers (c), Harry Tector, Azam Khan, Najibullah Zadran, Devon Thomas (wk), Jason Holder, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Hayden Walsh, Obed McCoy and Ramon Simmonds.

Jamaica Tallawahs injury/team news

No changes are expected.

Jamaica Tallawahs probable playing 11

Brandon King, Kennar Lewis (wk), Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell (c), Raymon Reifer, Imad Wasim, Fabian Allen, Chris Green, Mohammad Nabi, Nicholson Gordon and Mohammad Amir.

BR vs JAM Dream11 match top picks, CPL 2022

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Azam Khan (9 innings, 206 runs, Average: 25.75)

Azam Khan has been in decent form in the last few games, coming with scores of 52, 20 and 64 in the last three matches. He is striking at over 125, holding the middle order with his steady knocks. Given his ability against leg-spin, Azam should be a good addition to your BR vs JAM Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Rovman Powell (37(22) vs GAW in the previous match)

Rovman Powell has performed well for Jamaica in CPL 2022, scoring 267 runs at an average of 33.38. He comes into this game on the back of a 22-ball 37 against a spin-heavy Guyana Amazon Warriors bowling attack. With Powell adding value with the ball too, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Kyle Mayers (11 matches, 337 runs, 7 wickets)

Kyle Mayers has been the Barbados Royals' best batter with 337 runs in 11 matches. Although his form has tailed off in recent matches, Mayers has three scores of fifty and has also picked up seven wickets. With the conditions suiting him, Mayers is a must-have in your BR vs JAM Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Mohammad Amir (11 matches, 16 wickets)

Mohammad Amir has been the pick of the Jamaica Tallawahs with 16 wickets in 11 matches. He has an economy rate of 6.44, the best for any pacer who has bowled over 20 overs in the competition. With Amir impressing in the powerplay and death overs in the Guyana leg, he should be a good addition to your BR vs JAM Dream11 prediction team.

BR vs JAM match captain and vice-captain choices

Brandon King

Brandon King, as it stands, is the second-highest run-scorer in CPL 2022 with 339 runs in 11 matches. He had a good Guyana leg with a century against the Guyana Amazon Warriors to his name as well. Given his record at the Providence Stadium and his form, he should be a good captaincy choice in your BR vs JAM Dream11 prediction team.

Jason Holder

Jason Holder is one of the top bowlers in CPL 2022 with 16 wickets in 11 matches. While his bowling prowess has stood out, Holder has scored 138 runs in eight innings as well. With his all-round skills bound to come in handy, he is a fine captain or vice-captain pick in your BR vs JAM Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BR vs JAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Brandon King 339 runs in 11 matches Kyle Mayers 337 runs in 11 matches Mujeeb ur Rahman 10 wickets in 6 matches Imad Wasim 16 wickets in 11 matches Mohammad Amir 16 wickets in 11 matches

BR vs JAM match expert tips for CPL 2022, Final

Shamarh Brooks comes into this game on the back of a sensational hundred against Guyana Amazon Warriors. While he has struck form at the correct time, Brooks is a good player of pace and spin. If he does get going once again, Brooks could be a game-changing selection in your BR vs JAM Dream11 prediction team.

BR vs JAM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

BR vs JAM Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Kennar Lewis

Batters: Najibullah Zadran, Brandon King (c), Kyle Mayers (vc), Rovman Powell, Azam Khan, Shamarh Brooks

All-rounders: Jason Holder

Bowlers: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Obed McCoy, Mohammad Amir

BR vs JAM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

BR vs JAM Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Kennar Lewis

Batters: Najibullah Zadran, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell (c)

Allrounders: Jason Holder (c), Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nabi

Bowlers: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Obed McCoy, Mohammad Amir

