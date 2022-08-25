BR vs TKR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for the 6IXTY 2022 Match 3

The Barbados Royals (BR) will take on the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the third match of the 6IXTY at Warner Park, Basseterre in St Kitts on Friday, August 26. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the BR vs TKR Dream11 prediction.

Although the Barbados Royals have won two CPL titles in 2014 and 2019), they’ve been largely inconsistent, failing to make it to the knockouts in five out of the last six seasons. Meanwhile, the Trinbago Knight Riders are the most consistent team in the history of the CPL. They have won four titles – 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2020.

BR vs TKR, Match Details

The third match of the 6IXTY 2022 between the Barbados Royals and Trinbago Knight Riders will be played on August 26 at Warner Park in St Kitts. The game is set to take place at 3 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BR vs TKR, Match 3, 6IXTY

Date & Time: 26th August 2022, 3 AM IST

Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts

Live Streaming: Fancode

Pitch Report

The track at Warner Park is likely to be a good one to bat on and we can expect some big scores in the 60-ball tournament. The spinners, who have performed well at the venue, could once again play a crucial role this season.

BR vs TKR Probable Playing 11 today

Barbados Royals injury/team news

No major injury concerns.

Barbados Royals Probable Playing XI:

Kyle Mayers, Devon Thomas (wk), Teddy Bishop, Azam Khan, Harry Tector, Jason Holder (c), Justin Greaves, Rahkeem Cornwall, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh Jr, Oshane Thomas.

Trinbago Knight Riders injury/team news.

No major injury concerns.

Trinbago Knight Riders Probable Playing XI:

Tim Seifert (wk), Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Tion Webster, Terrence Hinds, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Seekkuge Prasanna, Jayden Seales.

Today’s BR vs TKR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran is a destructive batter with a T20 strike rate of 142.49. He has amassed 4805 runs in his T20 career so far.

Top Batter Pick

Kyle Mayers

Kyle Mayers, who recently smashed a ton against New Zealand in an ODI, looked good in the T20I series against India as well. He could also come in handy with the ball.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine was in fabulous form in The Hundred this year, taking 11 wickets in six games. He is also a handy batter capable of clearing the boundary easily.

Top Bowler Pick

Obed McCoy

Obed McCoy has been amongst the wickets, having taken 16 scalps in 10 T20Is this year.

BR vs TKR match captain and vice-captain choices

Andre Russell

Andre Russell has the ability to single-handedly win a game for his side. He has been in top form as well, smashing 148 runs in six innings in The Hundred 2022. Russell also took four wickets.

Jason Holder

Jason Holder picked up seven wickets in the ODI series against New Zealand. He can also tonk it around with the bat, making him an extremely effective option.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BR vs TKR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Andre Russell 148 runs & 4 wickets in 6 matches (The Hundred 2022) Sunil Narine 11 wickets in 6 matches (The Hundred 2022) Nicholas Pooran 553 runs in 17 innings (T20Is in 2022) Akeal Hosein 16 wickets in 15 matches (T20Is in 2022) Obed McCoy 16 wickets in 10 matches (T20Is in 2022)

BR vs TKR match expert tips

The big-hitters and all-rounders will be the ones capable of making the maximum impact and will be key options as fantasy captains and vice-captains in the BR vs TKR match.

BR vs TKR Dream11 Prediction Today (6IXTY)

BR vs TKR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

BR vs TKR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicket-keeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Kieron Pollard, Tim Seifert, Kyle Mayers, Harry Tector

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell (c), Jason Holder (vc)

Bowlers: Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh

BR vs TKR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

BR vs TKR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League.

Wicket-keeper: Nicholas Pooran (c), Azam Khan

Batters: Tim Seifert, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kyle Mayers

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Jason Holder

Bowlers: Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy (vc), Oshane Thomas

