BR vs TKR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for 6ixty Competition 2022, Semifinal 2

Barbados Royals (BR) will lock horns with Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the second semifinal of the 6ixty Competition at Warner Park in St Kitts on Sunday. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the BR vs TKR Dream11 prediction.

The Knight Riders are one of the strongest teams in the tournament, winning two of their three games. The Royals, meanwhile, have also won two of their three games.

The Barbados Royals will be keen to seal their spot in the final, but the Knight Riders are a better team and should thwart their ambitions.

BR vs TKR Match Details

The second semifinal of the 6ixty Competition will be played at Warner Park in St Kitts on Sunday. The game is set to take place at 10:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BR vs TKR, 2nd Semifinal

Date and Time: August 28, 2022; 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Warner Park, St Kitts

Pitch Report

The pitch at Warner Park is a balanced one and has something in it for both bowlers and batters. As the game progresses, bowlers should come into play, and that trend is expected to continue in this game.

The last game here was between Trinbago Knight Riders and St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots, where 307 runs were scored for the loss of nine wickets.

BR vs TKR Form Guide

BR - W L W

TKR - L W W

BR vs TKR Probable Playing XIs

BR

No major injury update

Devon Thomas (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Harry Tector, Kyle Mayers (c), Corbin Bosch, Justin Greaves, Oshane Thomas, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh, Teddy Bishop, Ramon Simmonds

TKR

No major injury update

Tim Seifert (wk), Tion Webster, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Terrance Hinds, Seekkuge Prasanna, Khary Pierre, Anderson Philip, Ravi Rampaul (c), Leonardo Julien, Jayden Seales

BR vs TKR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

T Seifert (3 matches, 38 runs, 3 catches)

T Seifert, who has played exceptionally well in the last three games, is, without a doubt, the best wicketkeeper for your Dream11 team. He smashed 22 runs in the last game against St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots.

Batters

R Cornwall (3 matches, 47 runs, 1 wicket)

R Cornwall and K Mayers are the two best batter picks for your Dream11 team. T Webster is another good pick. He bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well in this game.

All-rounders

C Bosch (3 matches, 101 runs, 3 wickets)

A Russell and C Bosch are the best all-rounder picks for your Dream11 team, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. A Hosein is another good pick.

Bowlers

A Phillip (3 matches, 4 wickets)

The top bowler picks for your Dream11 team are A Phillip and J Seales. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. R Rampaul is another good pick. He took one wicket in the last game.

BR vs TKR match captain and vice-captain choices

C Bosch

C Bosch bats in the top order for the Royals and also completes his quota of overs. He's in good form and is expected to continue that form in this game. He has smashed 101 runs and taken three wickets in the last three games.

A Russell

A Russell is not a new name when it comes to the top all-rounders list. He's a destructive batter who also bowls at the death. He's expected to play an important innings for the Knight Riders in this game. He has scored 98 runs and taken a wicket this season.

Five Must-Picks for Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders, 2nd Semifinal

A Russell 98 runs and 1 wicket 184 points A Phillip 4 wickets 158 points C Bosch 101 runs and 3 wickets 264 points J Seales 3 wickets 117 points R Cornwall 47 runs and 1 wicket 106 points

Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders Match Expert Tips

The pitch seems well-balanced, so you must pick the right number of batters and bowlers. Taking at least three all-rounders in the team will be a good option, and you can even make them vice-captain or captain in the grand leagues.

Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: T Seifert

Batters: R Cornwall, K Mayers, T Webster, H Tector

All-rounders: A Russell, C Bosch

Bowlers: A Phillip, R Rampaul, R Simmonds, J Seales

Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: T Seifert

Batters: R Cornwall, K Mayers, T Webster, H Tector

All-rounders: A Russell, C Bosch

Bowlers: A Phillip, R Rampaul, O Thomas, J Seales

