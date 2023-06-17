BRA-W vs ARG-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Argentina Women tour of Brazil, Match 1

Brazil Women (BRA-W) will be taking on Argentina Women (ARG-W) in the first T20 of their five-match series at the Pocos Oval in Pocos de Caldas on Saturday, June 17. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the BRA-W vs ARG-W Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

This will be the first match of the five-match series that the two teams are scheduled to play. They will face off in the second match of the series on the same day. Both teams will look to start the series on a winning note to have an advantage going further into the series.

BRA-W vs ARG-W Match Details

The first game of the Argentina Women's tour of Brazil will be played on June 17 at the Pocos Oval in Pocos de Caldas. The match will commence at 6 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BRA-W vs ARG-W, Match 1, Argentina's Women Tour of Brazil

Date and Time: June 17, 2023, Saturday; 6 pm IST

Venue: Pocos Oval, Pocos de Calda

BRA-W vs ARG-W Probable Playing XIs

BRA-W Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

BRA-W Probable Playing XI

M Machado, L da Silva, R Sousa, L Boas, W Sousa, R Avery, L Cardoso, E Muller, L Ribeiro, M Ribeiro, and N Monteiro.

ARG-W Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

ARG-W Probable Playing XI

M Lollo, V Vasquez, L Taylor, M Castineiras, A Stocks, M Martinez, M Quinn, C Greloni, A Prince, T Basile, and A Galan.

BRA-W vs ARG-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Machado

M Machado is a top-order batter who is also good behind the stumps. Machado will be a good pick among the wicketkeepers for the match.

Batter

V Vasquez

V Vasquez will be a good pick for the match. She can score runs on a consistent basis and that makes her a brilliant choice from the batters section.

All-rounder

R Avery

R Avery can make winning contributions for the team with both the bat and the ball. The fact that she can pick up points in both innings of the match makes her a brilliant choice from the all-rounders category.

Bowler

A Prince

A Prince can be a brilliant bowler in all stages of the game. She can pick up wickets in the initial stages of the innings and also in the death. Prince will be the best bowler pick for the match.

BRA-W vs ARG-W match captain and vice-captain choices

R Avery

R Avery will be a great pick for the match. Avery can pick up wickets and also score valuable runs for the team. She will be a brilliant choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

A Stocks

A Stocks is a great contributor with both the bat and the ball. She can pick up points in both innings of the match and that makes her a safe choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for BRA-W vs ARG-W, Match 1

M Machado

V Vasquez

R Avery

A Stocks

A Prince

BRA-W vs ARG-W Match Expert Tips

The pitch might help the bowlers at the beginning of the match. But as the game goes on, the batters will enjoy the surface more. So, pace bowlers and middle-order batters will be good picks for the match.

BRA-W vs ARG-W Dream11 Prediction, Match 1, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: M Machado

Batters: R Sousa, L da Silva, V Vasquez

All-rounders: L Cardoso, R Avery, A Stocks

Bowlers: A Galan, T Basile, L Ribeiro, A Prince

BRA-W vs ARG-W Dream11 Prediction, Match 1, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: M Machado

Batters: R Sousa, L da Silva, V Vasquez

All-rounders: L Cardoso, R Avery, A Stocks

Bowlers: A Galan, T Basile, L Ribeiro, A Prince

